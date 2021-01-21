CULTISTS
QAnon Congresswoman Announces ‘I’ve Just Filed Articles of Impeachment’ on Joe Biden – Over Debunked Conspiracy Theory
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says she’s “just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden.”
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
Rep. Greene, better known as the QAnon Congresswoman for her beliefs and support of the dangerous conspiracy theory that claims, among other falsehoods, that “Satanist Democrats are farming children underground in order to harvest and drink their blood,” explained on Twitter the reason: “Americans can’t have a President who has threatened foreign governments to remove government officials.”
Greene is referring to the well-debunked conspiracy theory that falsely claims then-Vice President Biden withheld congressionally-appropriated funds from Ukraine in order to get that country to stop investigating his own son, Hunter Biden.
A video, which Greene posted, shows Biden demanding the removal of a government official and saying if they are not removed he will block $1 billion in U.S. aid from them.
The only problems the Congresswoman has is that removal of that official was official U.S. policy, and Biden was tasked with carrying it out. The official was corrupt, and a consortium of world governments had demanded his removal.
Rep. Greene didn’t do her homework.
Earlier today a source said she had broken her promise to file Articles of Impeachment against President Biden because she hadn’t realized how hard it would be.
Here’s her video from Thursday afternoon:
I misspoke about the amount of money then-Vice President @JoeBiden threatened to withhold from Ukraine.
Here are his own words:
“You’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion.”
“If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.” pic.twitter.com/xikZCirMlZ
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 17, 2021
As the coronavirus pandemic rages, this is how Republicans are spending their time, and the taxpayers’ money.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
