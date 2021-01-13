QANON IS A CULT
‘Morally Bankrupt, Depraved and Dangerous’: QAnon Congresswoman Slammed by Democratic Lawmaker
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) did not mince words on Wednesday when asked for his opinion of colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
While appearing on CNN, host John Berman showed Crow a tweet Greene wrote this week in which she declared that “President Trump will remain in office” and that “Democrats must be held accountable for political violence inspired by their rhetoric.”
Crow did not hold back in his response.
“There are, unfortunately, a handful of members of congress — and Miss Taylor Greene is just one of them — who are morally bankrupt, they are depraved, and they’re frankly dangerous individuals,” he said.
Crow went on to say that House members are considering a wide range of options for dealing with lawmakers who were involved in potentially organizing last week’s deadly riots at the Capitol building, including expulsion.
“You know, we can’t let this stand,” he said. “Donald Trump is one thing, he’s shown us time and time again who he is, but he doesn’t do this without support… it’s because there are a few depraved individuals who give oxygen to these conspiracy theories and legitimatize it.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'MAYBE DON’T ADVERTISE THAT!'3 days ago
AOC Smacks Down Sarah Sanders for Complaining She’s Lost 50,000 Followers After Twitter Expels Pro-Trump ‘Neo-Nazis’
- THANKS BUT NO THANKS2 days ago
‘Who Asked Her?’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Saying She Will Attend Inauguration to Save Her ‘Promising Political Career’
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
‘We Could Have Stopped Them’: Capitol Police Officer Says He and Others Were Sent Home ‘Earlier Than Expected’ – Report
- 'EQUALLY SYMPATHETIC TO FRIENDS AND FOES OF OUR DEMOCRACY'2 days ago
‘Scumbag’ Melania Trump Slammed for ‘Making Herself the Victim’ of Attempted Coup and ‘Praising’ an Insurrectionist
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
- WHAM!3 days ago
‘The President Loves the Terrorists’: CNN’s Tapper Drops the Hammer on ‘Dangerous’ Trump in Brutal Opening
- HACKED?2 days ago
Hacked? US State Dept. Website Says ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11’ at 7:49 PM
- THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT2 days ago
Trump ‘Passes the Test’ for Being Prosecuted for Inciting Capitol Riot: Former DOJ Officials