Fox News Host Furious Capitol Coup MAGAites Are Being Accused of ‘Insurrection’ and Labeled ‘Terrorists’

“Fox & Friends” co-host Will Cain expressed outrage Tuesday morning over supporters of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” cult being accused “insurrection” and “sedition,” and the violent insurrectionists and seditionists who attempted to overturn the results of the election and attempted a coup on January 6 are being labeled “terrorists.”

Cain, sitting in for Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, denounced the “Orwellian” and “authoritarian place” he sees America entering.

“You keep raising the bar of the description of what happened on January 6, you keep expanding the pool of people you’re talking about, until you’re talking about Trump supporters, and then you can respond with Orwellian language like ‘deprogramming.’ We’re getting into a very scary authoritarian place. Quickly,” he charged.

Cain appeared to try to suggest that not every single person among the thousands who answered President Donald Trump’s call to riot at the Capitol is a Trump supporter. He also thinks that devotees of the MAGA cult don’t need to be deprogrammed, despite their refusal to accept multiple facts as reality. (Among those facts, that Trump lost the election, climate change is real, and there is a deadly, highly-contagious virus that America could get under control if everyone wore a mask.)

He started out the segment by complaining about “this inflation of inflammatory language.”

“In other words,” Cain said, “we’ve been told that the events of January 6 started out as as ‘chaotic,’ it formed into ‘riotous’ – it was a ‘riot – then, ‘insurrection,’ then ‘sedition,’ and now, ‘terrorism,’ and now the people who committed a horrendous act on January 6 are being described as ‘terrorists.'”

To be clear, the people who attempted to overturn a free and fair election and install Donald Trump for another four years attempted a coup. It is insurrection. It is sedition. It is domestic terrorism.

It’s not just Democrats who are saying this, it’s the federal government.

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, last week said, “We are looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy” for the “most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol.”

He added, “I think people are going to be shocked at some of the egregious contact that happened.”

