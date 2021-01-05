THE STUPIDEST PEOPLE ON TV?
‘Fox & Friends’ Furious Over New House Rules on Gender Neutral Terms: ‘Does Congresswoman Change to Congress?’
The co-hosts at “Fox & Friends” are furious over a small portion of the new rules the U.S. House of Representatives adopted on Monday: using gender-neutral language to promote diversity and inclusion.
But the Fox News morning crew got it all wrong – including in the chyron that falsely promoted it as an attack on the American family. “New House rules eliminates [sic] gendered family terms,” it read:
Co-host Ainsley Earhardt told her colleagues, “if it’s ‘ombudsman,’ change it to ‘omsbud.’ Don’t add the ‘man,'” she said, which is false and also the wrong pronunciation of the actual base of the word.
“My question yesterday when we were in a break,” Earhardt said, actually promoting her ignorance, “I said, ‘Does that mean ‘congresswoman’ needs to change to ‘congress’? Is she ‘Congress Pelosi’ now?”
Brian Kilmeade jumped in to agree.
“Yea, you can’t get – that’s gender-specific, ‘congresswoman.'”
Steve Doocey corrected them both.
“Congress member,” he informed them in a two-word rebuke.
Kilmeade, perpetually outraged, misled Fox News viewers, suggesting that adopting new rules is not something every new Congress does. He insisted Congress should instead focus on the slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccinations, and getting new vaccines approved – both of which are not in Congress’ purview. Adopting new rules, however, is something every new Congress does, just as it votes to elect Speaker of the House.
“Where does this stuff come from and how could this be the first thing on your agenda?” Kilmeade, apoplectic and almost yelling, complained.
He also falsely claimed the new rules were part of an “agenda,” exploding over the addition of the move to a more inclusive tone.
“Who’s agenda is this?” Kilmeade demanded to know.
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt thinks the House rules on gender neutral terms mean that “‘congresswoman’ needs to change to ‘congress.’ Is she Congress Pelosi now?” Steve Doocy tells her that “congressperson” is already a word. pic.twitter.com/7BBoQv6cEr
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 5, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AMERICAN CRIME2 days ago
George Conway Delivers Bad News to Trump on Prison Time Awaiting Him for His Georgia Election Tampering
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'3 days ago
Tennessee Officials Give COVID Vaccine to Family and Friends After Denying It to 75-Year-Olds
- 'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'3 days ago
COVID-Denying GOP Head Infects 4 Family Members After Attending Maskless White House Party
- 'SEVERELY MISTAKEN'3 days ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Vandalized with Pig’s Head, Fake Blood, and Graffiti
- AMERICAN FASCIST2 days ago
Audio: Trump Threatens and Berates Georgia Official to ‘Recalculate’ Election and ‘Find 11,780 Votes’
- TRAITORS vs PATRIOTS2 days ago
‘Bloodless Coup’: CNN’s Tapper Rips 12-GOP Senator ‘Sedition Caucus’
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'3 days ago
Arizona GOP Spits on John McCain’s Grave, Says No to Era of “Civility”
- RACISM22 hours ago
Fox News Finally Cuts Away After MAGAite Repeatedly Photobombs Shot With Apparent White Power Sign