‘Complete Incompetence’: Biden Officials Fume After Trump Leaves Them ‘Nonexistent’ Vaccine Plan

Officials in the Biden administration say they will have to build their own COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan because the Trump administration never bothered to create one.

CNN reports that Biden officials were shocked to learn that former President Donald Trump and his team never bothered to develop a plan for distributing the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“There is nothing for us to rework,” said one official. “We are going to have to build everything from scratch.”

“Wow, just further affirmation of complete incompetence,” said another source.

During his last weeks in office, Trump was almost singularly focused on overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election, and in the rare instances where he would talk about vaccine distribution, he said it was up to state governments to get the job done.

White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that the new administration will make it a priority to coordinate vaccine distribution at the federal level.

“For almost a year now, Americans could not look to the federal government for any strategy, let alone a comprehensive approach to respond to COVID,” Zients said, “and we’ve seen the tragic costs of that failure. As President Biden steps into office today… that’ll change tomorrow.”