THERE WAS NO PLAN
‘Complete Incompetence’: Biden Officials Fume After Trump Leaves Them ‘Nonexistent’ Vaccine Plan
Officials in the Biden administration say they will have to build their own COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan because the Trump administration never bothered to create one.
CNN reports that Biden officials were shocked to learn that former President Donald Trump and his team never bothered to develop a plan for distributing the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
“There is nothing for us to rework,” said one official. “We are going to have to build everything from scratch.”
“Wow, just further affirmation of complete incompetence,” said another source.
During his last weeks in office, Trump was almost singularly focused on overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election, and in the rare instances where he would talk about vaccine distribution, he said it was up to state governments to get the job done.
White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that the new administration will make it a priority to coordinate vaccine distribution at the federal level.
“For almost a year now, Americans could not look to the federal government for any strategy, let alone a comprehensive approach to respond to COVID,” Zients said, “and we’ve seen the tragic costs of that failure. As President Biden steps into office today… that’ll change tomorrow.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Calls Grow for Expulsion of ‘Insurrectionist’ and ‘Enemy of Democracy’ Josh Hawley After He Roadblocks Biden DHS Pick
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'3 days ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- News2 days ago
Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’
- News1 day ago
Trump Issues One More Pardon From Mar-a-Lago, With Just Minutes to Spare – to Ex Husband of Fox News Host
- BYE3 days ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
- TICK TOCK1 day ago
‘Counting Down the Minutes’ NY Attorney General Warned on Trump’s ‘Corruption’ as Soon as He Issued 143 Pardons
- News2 days ago
Trump Grants Over 140 Pardons and Commutations – Who’s on the List Just as Notable as Who Is Not (Complete List)
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY3 days ago
Maria Bartiromo, Who Says ‘Intel Source’ Told Her Trump ‘Won’ Election, to Co-Host New Fox News Nightly Opinion Show