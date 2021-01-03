TRAITORS vs PATRIOTS
‘Bloodless Coup’: CNN’s Tapper Rips 12-GOP Senator ‘Sedition Caucus’
CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper led off his Sunday morning show by ripping into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the dozen Republican senators who are planning on trying to derail the certification of the 2020 presidential election for refusing to either appear or issue a statement explaining themselves.
Calling the group of lawmakers the “sedition caucus,” Tapper was unsparing in his criticism as his producer showed their pictures behind him.
“On Saturday, 11 Republican senators said they would vote against counting electoral votes in Congress next week calling for, quote, ‘an emergency ten-day audit of emergency returns’ despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” Tapper began. “The group is following the lead of Senator Josh Hawley who says he will formally object to Biden’s decisive win despite zero credible evidence that would jusify such a move — zero.”
“Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska slammed Hawley and others of the sedition caucus saying, ‘adults don’t point a loaded gun at the legitimate government,'” Tapper continued. “Mitt Romney said on Saturday “I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world.'”
“We invited each of the 12 senators involved in plotting this disgraceful effort to come on the show and try to defend and explain their position. Each of them declined or failed to respond,” he reported. “It all recalls what Ulysses Grant wrote in 1861: ‘There are two parties now, traitors and patriots.'”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
Lincoln Project Trolls Trump with New TV Ad Where He’s Currently Vacationing
- News3 days ago
Trump Predicted Election Loss and Blamed Jared Kushner: ‘It’s Going to Be Your Fault’
- 'MALPRACTICE'2 days ago
‘Hollow and Meaningless’: NYU Professor Slams Chuck Todd for ‘Malpractice’ and ‘Strategic Blindness’
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Unforgivably Evil’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blasts Trump for ‘Intentionally’ Taking Actions That Killed Hundreds of Thousands
- News3 days ago
Mitch McConnell: Jan. 6 Certification Will Be His ‘Most Consequential Vote’
- News2 days ago
Trump Suffers Major Rebuke With First Veto Override – but Lindsey Graham Is Nowhere to Be Found
- News2 days ago
Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Tosses Louie Gohmert Lawsuit That Tried to Force Pence to Declare Trump Winner
- 'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'23 hours ago
COVID-Denying GOP Head Infects 4 Family Members After Attending Maskless White House Party