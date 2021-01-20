Connect with us

Biden Promises ‘We Will Defeat’ Political Extremism and White Supremacy in Inauguration Address (Video)

President Joe Biden is promising America will “confront and defeat” political extremism, white supremacy, and domestic terrorism, having been sworn in just minutes earlier as the nation’s 46th president.

“We must end this uncivil war,” President Biden also declared, in words that are being heralded nationwide.

Under his predecessor, the disgraced white nationalist President Donald Trump, hate crimes increased by double-digit percentages. Trump groomed, energized, gave hope to and mobilized dangerous, violent, and seditious conspiracy theory cults like QAnon, along with white nationalists, white supremacists, the alt-right, “militia” groups, neo-Nazis, racists, homophobes, misogynists, insurrectionists, seditionists, and domestic terrorists.

