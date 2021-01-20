Biden Promises ‘We Will Defeat’ Political Extremism and White Supremacy in Inauguration Address (Video)

“We Must End This Uncivil War” Newly Inaugurated President Declares

President Joe Biden is promising America will “confront and defeat” political extremism, white supremacy, and domestic terrorism, having been sworn in just minutes earlier as the nation’s 46th president.

Joe Biden says in inaugural address that the “rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism” is something “we must confront and we will defeat” https://t.co/1LntlB7T7E pic.twitter.com/WXH7B9OZDA — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021

“We must end this uncivil war,” President Biden also declared, in words that are being heralded nationwide.

President Biden: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural vs. urban, conservative vs. liberal. We can do this, if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance … If we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes.” pic.twitter.com/CevVHf9BBW — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

Under his predecessor, the disgraced white nationalist President Donald Trump, hate crimes increased by double-digit percentages. Trump groomed, energized, gave hope to and mobilized dangerous, violent, and seditious conspiracy theory cults like QAnon, along with white nationalists, white supremacists, the alt-right, “militia” groups, neo-Nazis, racists, homophobes, misogynists, insurrectionists, seditionists, and domestic terrorists.