WHAT A REAL PRESIDENT SAYS
Biden Promises ‘We Will Defeat’ Political Extremism and White Supremacy in Inauguration Address (Video)
“We Must End This Uncivil War” Newly Inaugurated President Declares
President Joe Biden is promising America will “confront and defeat” political extremism, white supremacy, and domestic terrorism, having been sworn in just minutes earlier as the nation’s 46th president.
Joe Biden says in inaugural address that the “rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism” is something “we must confront and we will defeat” https://t.co/1LntlB7T7E pic.twitter.com/WXH7B9OZDA
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021
“We must end this uncivil war,” President Biden also declared, in words that are being heralded nationwide.
President Biden:
“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural vs. urban, conservative vs. liberal. We can do this, if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance … If we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes.” pic.twitter.com/CevVHf9BBW
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021
Under his predecessor, the disgraced white nationalist President Donald Trump, hate crimes increased by double-digit percentages. Trump groomed, energized, gave hope to and mobilized dangerous, violent, and seditious conspiracy theory cults like QAnon, along with white nationalists, white supremacists, the alt-right, “militia” groups, neo-Nazis, racists, homophobes, misogynists, insurrectionists, seditionists, and domestic terrorists.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'2 days ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK
- News1 day ago
Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Far Right Rep. Falsely Claims ‘Democratic Machine’ Paid Insurrectionists – After Urging Them to Threaten Lawmakers
- BYE2 days ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Maria Bartiromo, Who Says ‘Intel Source’ Told Her Trump ‘Won’ Election, to Co-Host New Fox News Nightly Opinion Show
- OPINION2 days ago
Qanon Cultists in Congress Are Wreaking Havoc, Promoting Dangerous Lies: Signorile