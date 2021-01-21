'SENATORS SHOULD BE COMPETENT'
AOC Smacks Down Ted Cruz After He Says Paris Climate Agreement Is About the ‘Citizens of Paris’
‘Senators Should Be Competent’
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday after he criticized newly-sworn in President Joe Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement hours after taking office.
The embattled Texas Senator tried to pay homage to former President Donald Trump in a tweet suggesting that the historic accords were simply about “the views of the citizens of Paris,” instead of “the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” Trump used that false argument when he withdrew from the Agreement.
197 countries have signed the Paris Agreement, nine – including the U.S. under Trump – have pulled out or are no longer following it. The only countries that are not part of the agreement but considered significant emitters of greenhouse gasses are the U.S. and Iran.
“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz tweeted Wednesday. “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”
Cruz is facing calls for his resignation or expulsion from the Senate after he became a leader in the movement to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. That movement came to a head after Cruz and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) joined President Donald Trump in inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez slammed Cruz, strongly suggesting he is incompetent, mocking his grasp of the Paris Agreement, and lambasting him for his role in the insurrection.
Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?
Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States https://t.co/mMf8iDo72G
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Calls Grow for Expulsion of ‘Insurrectionist’ and ‘Enemy of Democracy’ Josh Hawley After He Roadblocks Biden DHS Pick
- News3 days ago
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'3 days ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- News2 days ago
Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’
- BYE3 days ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
- News24 hours ago
Trump Issues One More Pardon From Mar-a-Lago, With Just Minutes to Spare – to Ex Husband of Fox News Host
- News1 day ago
Trump Grants Over 140 Pardons and Commutations – Who’s on the List Just as Notable as Who Is Not (Complete List)
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY3 days ago
Maria Bartiromo, Who Says ‘Intel Source’ Told Her Trump ‘Won’ Election, to Co-Host New Fox News Nightly Opinion Show