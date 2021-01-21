AOC Smacks Down Ted Cruz After He Says Paris Climate Agreement Is About the ‘Citizens of Paris’

‘Senators Should Be Competent’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday after he criticized newly-sworn in President Joe Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement hours after taking office.

The embattled Texas Senator tried to pay homage to former President Donald Trump in a tweet suggesting that the historic accords were simply about “the views of the citizens of Paris,” instead of “the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” Trump used that false argument when he withdrew from the Agreement.

197 countries have signed the Paris Agreement, nine – including the U.S. under Trump – have pulled out or are no longer following it. The only countries that are not part of the agreement but considered significant emitters of greenhouse gasses are the U.S. and Iran.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz tweeted Wednesday. “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Cruz is facing calls for his resignation or expulsion from the Senate after he became a leader in the movement to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. That movement came to a head after Cruz and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) joined President Donald Trump in inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez slammed Cruz, strongly suggesting he is incompetent, mocking his grasp of the Paris Agreement, and lambasting him for his role in the insurrection.