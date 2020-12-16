Connect with us

Watch: Kelly Loeffler Refuses to Acknowledge Biden’s Electoral College Win 6 Times in Just Two Minutes

On Wednesday, CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles posted a clip of a news conference from Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), in which she was asked about President-elect Joe Biden’s victory six times and went out of her way not to acknowledge Biden’s win in her answer to any of them.

For example, when asked if she plans to join the planned objection to the Electoral College results in the House, she said, “January 6 is a long way off; there’s a lot to play out between now and then.” And when asked if she ever plans to acknowledge Biden as the victor, she said, “Look, there’ll be a time for that if that becomes true.”

Watch below:

 

