Trump Threatens to Veto Defense Bill in Typo-Troubled Tweet: ‘Must Include Troupe Reductions in Foreign Lands!’

President Donald Trump cannot win re-election. He’s not really even trying. His “legal team” are D-list Fox News TV hosts and far right wing extremists. And in a class of his own, Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly was under DOJ investigation and has been palling around with an actual Russian agent.

Experts say the Trump legal team’s court filings aren’t designed to help him win re-election or keep him in office, and even if they were successful – which the vast majority have not been – would not change the fact that Joe Biden will be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

So what is he doing?

Why is Donald Trump refusing to concede?

Why is he spewing vile and dangerous lies about “election fraud” by Democrats, while offering up no proof? Even in court, Trump’s legal filings are being throw out because they’re filled with rumors and accusations but they haven’t poneyed up enough proof.

And yet many times a day the Trump re-election campaign team continues to send out mass email blasts insisting you have to help them defend democracy.

“Trump Election Defense Fund”

“STOP THE FRAUD”

“We need YOU to step up.”

“Join us & DEFEND the Election”

“We have to stop this madness.”

“I need you to FIGHT BACK”

“President Trump is relying on YOU”

“Democrats will try to STEAL this ELECTION”

“The Left wants to undermine this Election”

“They will try to undermine the Election”

“CRUSH the Radical Left”

“Time to DEFEND our Election”

“DEFEND THE RESULTS”

“Mail-in ballots are causing CHAOS”

If you’re assuming those are the titles of some of Trump’s fundraising emails from this week you’d be right.

What’s crazy is those are all from today.

So what’s going on here?

Trump won’t concede, he’s dragging this out as long as possible, and has totally abdicated the presidency.

Trump has barely done the job of “presidenting” for months, but over the past weeks he’s done practically nothing except run for re-election.

And now he’s just occupying the White House – every day his official schedule is empty.

This was what Trump had on his agenda for today – three days after Election Day:

Here’s Trump’s public schedule for tomorrow. (Public schedules don’t include all of a president’s activities.) pic.twitter.com/24VrdSVQtq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 6, 2020

So what’s going on here?

Trump is grifting.

He’s scamming.

Here’s what election law expert Rick Hasen realized earlier today.

Remember that tsunami of fundraising emails above from today, to help Trump “defend” the election and “STOP THE FRAUD”?

Trump’s working overtime to whittle down his campaign debt.

If you give money to Trump’s recount/postelection litigation efforts, half of that money will go towards retiring his campaign debt instead, per the fine print. pic.twitter.com/JnryvupS67 — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 6, 2020

Other emails link to fine print that reads “60% to DJTP for deposit in DJTP’s 2020 General Election Account for the retirement of general election debt.”

Apparently it’s all been a grift, a scam, since the day he walked down the Trump Tower escalator and announced he was running for president because Mexico was “not sending their best.”

Remember?

“They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

It’s a scam.

Is there any reason hard-working Americans should spend their hard-earned cash to clear up Trump’s campaign debt?

UPDATE:

More from Rick Hasen –Trump was told Thursday he had no other legal options. Thursday.

UPDATE II:

Remember, he was told Thursday he had no legal options left. So why is he doing this? See above.