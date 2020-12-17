‘Triggered’ Marco Rubio Blasted for Hypocrisy After Criticizing Biden Official’s ‘Accurate’ Description of Republicans

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is being accused of being hypocritical and feigning outrage over a ribald remark President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon, made in an interview with Glamour magazine.

In paragraph after paragraph she advocates for Biden’s desire to work with Republicans to get government working again.

But Rubio clearly didn’t read that or didn’t care. Here what, as some are saying, “triggered” him.

“In the primary, people would mock [Biden], like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Rubio saw an opportunity and jumped on it.

Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

Democrats are a lot more angry than the GOP thinks. And this time they’re not backing down.

An astonishing number of people defended Dillon, and others slammed Senator Rubio. Many feel after either years of Republicans’ despicable attacks on President Barack Obama and his family, and after four years of them ignoring President Donald Trump’s and his adult children’s daily hatefest against not only Democrats but the American people – not to mention more than 300,000 people dead on Trump’s watch – Dillon is one hundred percent correct.

Axios adds some Biden donors and advisors are calling for her to apologize. Many are tremendously opposed to that. And many are furious at Axios for reporting on such a non-story.

Here’s a sampling of how many are feeling.

Marco Rubio ended his embarrassing failure of a Presidential campaign talking about the size of Donald Trump’s penis so perhaps he shouldn’t be taken seriously as an arbiter of decorum in American politics. https://t.co/k04EsLmvsn — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 17, 2020

Seriously, Little Marco, you are so out of touch. We are in a complete mess, we're up to our eyeballs in trump corruption, we needed help to pay rent and buy food months ago and you all continue to spread Corona far and wide. You are so maddening with your obliviousness — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) December 17, 2020

Regarding the selective outrage over O’Malley’s language, this story comes to mind: pic.twitter.com/KSYRQR4WlK — Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) December 17, 2020

Sorry, we do not apologize to traitors and seditionists. Fucker is actually nicer word for them. I better not hear an apology. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) December 17, 2020

Well, there is the small matter of you very much being a fucker. A spineless, obsequious, sycophantic, gutless little fucker. Sooo, ya know, accurate. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 17, 2020

Name one Republican in Congress who ISN’T a fucker. https://t.co/3EA8KNyCX4 — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) December 17, 2020

-Over 300,000 Americans have died from COVID

-Millions have lots jobs

-Millions have slipped into poverty & unemployment benefits are set to expire THIS DOES NOT MATTER 👇

Scoop: Jen O'Malley Dillon's "f*cker" quote under fire – Axios https://t.co/RjE84WWbeE — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 17, 2020

Hey GOP: If you don’t want to get called a bunch of f*ckers, then maybe stop acting like a bunch of f*ckers. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 17, 2020

Exactly. If you spend four years cupping Trump’s very balls and then turn around and pretend your feelings are hurt by staffers calling you mean names, people are going to notice you’re a fraud. https://t.co/Ie37mMaC3b — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 17, 2020

Hey @marcorubio you are a f**cker because you defend the guy who wants to grab me, your wife, your daughter, your mother and sister by the p*ssy. https://t.co/pCa9G1BXwu — EleniG (@MegaMaxToo) December 17, 2020

Shut the fuck up Marco. We’re not playing this game. Your guy Donald just tried to steal an election, and half of the Congressional GOP backed it. So yeah, they’re a bunch of fuckers. Btw, I still have the #NeverTrump sticker you sold me in 2016 if you ever need it. https://t.co/NMv4dXKld1 — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) December 17, 2020

“I did try and f*ck her. She was married. I moved on her like a b*tch. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” Save your outrage, f*cker! — 💙Nurse Nina (@NurseNinaPA) December 17, 2020

126 house Republicans committed sedition. What else do you need to know you f*cker #Seditious126 #GOPBetrayedAmerica — Raging Liberal & the fight continues (@ragingliberal17) December 17, 2020

You are a f*cker. You had the chance to save 300,000 lives and you balked. Trump murdered Americans and you’re complicit. — Brienne of Snark🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@BrienneOfSnark_) December 17, 2020

Why is Marco Rubio all concernicus about a little cussing, but completely SILENT when members of HIS party talk about assassinating Dr. Fauci or President Biden??? Is there a Bible verse for that? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 17, 2020

You are a bunch of f***ers. You are anti-American, boot-licking cowards. She was being generous. — Mo Gaffney 😷 (@mogaffney) December 17, 2020

Marco Rubio, if Jesus was here today and if he saw what Trump is doing to everyday Americans, killing them, depriving them of their voice, starving them, I am pretty sure he would agree with the next WH deputy chief of staff — Exploding Trumpaloompa Singh MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) December 17, 2020

Oh fuck those donors. Those donors need to stay in their lane. If you can’t have the back of a badass woman like ⁦@jomalleydillon⁩, you should just spend you money on another yacht. pic.twitter.com/esuQ4e6QJe — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) December 16, 2020