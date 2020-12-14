TRUMPISM IS FASCISM
Rick Wilson: Trump Is Leaving Behind the Worst ‘Scum’ of the GOP to Continue the Destruction He Began
In his column for the Daily Beast, Rick Wilson, the conservative campaign adviser and founder of the Lincoln Project, explained that just because Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, that doesn’t mean the worst the Republican Party has to offer is gone.
In his place, he argues, lawmakers every bit as awful and power-grasping as the outgoing president will be filling the void with one eye on setting the stage for Trump’s return and the other on doing more damage to the country.
In Wilson’s words, they are the “Axis of Assh*les.”
Using the failed lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to throw out the votes in four states — only to be brutally slapped aside by the Supreme Court — a prime example of Trumpist “f*ckery” that will continue, Wilson wrote to expect more of the same going forward.
“The ludicrous, last-gasp Texas legal argument that the Supreme Court summarily rejected last week was not simply doomed to fail from a legal perspective. It was so politically and morally corrosive and dangerous that only in the era of Trumpian collapse would they have allowed their names to be attached to it,” he wrote. “Once 17 Republican attorney generals—and if you’re new to politics, ‘AG’ also stands for “’Aspiring Governor’—put ambition over the Constitution and the rule of law to co-sign the Lone Star State’s hot garbage, to use the legal term, we’re no longer in a functioning republic.”
According to Wilson, a shameless Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — should the GOP retain control of the Senate — will be the ringleader of all sorts of chaos in the future as he leads the “scum” faction of GOP lawmakers trying to make incoming President Joe Biden’s life miserable.
The reason? Pure hunger for power.
Writing that “except for a tiny handful, Republicans are just as awful as Trump, Wilson explained, “As these men and women rise in power, they’ll always be marked by their willingness to shred the Constitution to try and re-elect Donald Trump against the will of the American voter. They’re the future of the GOP, and that future is one of a lawless addiction to power and position. These men and women are not the chief law enforcement officers of their states with a sworn duty to protect the Constitution and uphold the law, but rather shit-kneed idolaters.”
He ended by cautioning, “All authoritarian movements seek to purify their ranks, to weed out the unbelievers, the apostates, the poseurs. Trumpism is no different. You’ll see more and more GOP members tested in the dark and difficult days ahead,” before adding, “The true believers will be the worst dead-enders since Uday and Qusay. They’ll embrace his worst and darkest elements, claiming it was what they believed all along. They’ll fight until the last dog dies to convince you Trump won, birds aren’t real, and that everything they’re doing is in service to a conservative ethos.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
