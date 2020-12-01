UNDERMINING THE REPUBLIC
Barr Tries to Hurt Biden – Appoints Durham as ‘Special Counsel’ to Continue Probe Into Roots of Russia Investigation
Attorney General Bill Barr reveals he has appointed a U.S. Attorney to become a special counsel so he may continue his investigation into the roots of the FBI’s decision to open up a counterintelligence investigation into the roots of the Russia investigation and President Donald Trump. That appointment was made October 19, but Barr did not publicly disclose the move.
John Durham, the U.S Attorney for Connecticut who has been working on the investigation for well over a year, will continue his work even after Joe Biden is sworn in as president. Biden could fire Durham but some believe he is unlikely to do so.
Politico national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand calls it “pretty big news.”
“Barr made Durham a special counsel a couple weeks before the election so that it would be harder to fire him if Biden won. Durham’s probe has narrowed to ‘focus on the activities of the crossfire hurricane investigation.'”
Barr and President Trump had insisted Durham would reveal bombshell evidence against Biden and other Obama administration officials before the November election, Barr was forced to walk back that claim.
CNN National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessy, a former intelligence community attorney, says of the Durham news that Durham himself had “made abundantly clear that in a year and a half, he hasn’t come up with anything. I guess this kind of partisan silliness has become characteristic of Barr’s legacy, but unclear to me why Durham would want to go along with it.”
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story.
