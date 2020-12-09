GOOD MOVE
Ambassador Buttigieg? Biden Considering Mayor Pete for High-Profile Post
Former South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg may need to pack his bags. President-elect Joe Biden is considering nominating Buttigieg for a high-profile ambassadorship, possibly to China.
“A Buttigieg nomination would invert that model and give the Chinese an opportunity to get to know a potential future president,” Axios reports. “That happened with George H.W. Bush in 1974, when President Ford appointed him to the U.S. liaison office in Beijing.”
Buttigieg and Biden have an exceptionally strong relationship. The President-elect months ago said the former mayor, who was educated at Harvard and at Oxford as a Rhodes scholar, reminded him of his late son Beau Biden.
“Letting him deepen his foreign policy chops could boost Buttigieg’s future,” Axios adds, “since many inside the Democratic Party believe his return as a presidential candidate is a matter of when, not if.”
Buttigieg, who won the critical Iowa caucuses in the primaries, endorsed Biden back in March. Biden called Buttigieg, “a man who is not only brilliant, but is decent.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘I’m Doing the Right Thing for God’: Jenna Ellis Says Jesus Christ Wants Her to Overturn the Election
- News3 days ago
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Believe in Divine Immunity’: Trump-Supporting Megachurch Pastor Tells Congregation Not to Take COVID Vaccine
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump Guts Protections for LGBTQ Workers and Expands Religious Orgs’ Ability to Discriminate in Final Weeks
- News2 days ago
Michigan Dem Attacked With Obscene, Racist Call for Her Lynching – Republican Criticizes Lawmaker for Lack of ‘Compassion’
- FRAUDS2 days ago
Office of Special Counsel Smacks Down Top Trump Advisor Peter Navarro for Violating Federal Law
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
‘This Was DeSantis’: ‘Gestapo’ Trends After COVID Whistleblower Says Cops Raided Her Home, ‘Pointed Guns at My Kids’
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Pernicious Conspiracy’: Chris Krebs Sues Trump Attorney Joe diGenova Who Called for His Execution – Report