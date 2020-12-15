'FOLLOW THE FACTS'
A Judge Has Just Ordered the Trump Org to Hand Over More Documents to the New York Attorney General
Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron has just ordered President Donald Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, to hand over more documents to the State of New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James.
James has been investigating President Donald Trump’s family businesses since March of 2019, just two months after she took office.
“The ruling could force the Trump Organization to divulge reams of information about engineer Ralph Mastromonaco,” Law & Crime reports, “who was retained to develop the Seven Springs estate, one of four properties currently subject to a broad investigation into whether Eric Trump and various corporate entities improperly inflated assets to obtain tax benefits.”
“In 1995, Trump Organization subsidiary Seven Springs LLC bought the estate for $7.5 million,” Law & Crimes adds. “Two decades later, Trump agreed to establish a ‘conservation easement’ to provide a habitat for rare salamanders and bats in 2015, assessing the value of that property’s feature at $21.1 million the next year.”
James celebrated the development Tuesday afternoon.
#BREAKING: A judge just ruled that the Trump Organization must turn over additional documents related to my office’s ongoing investigation.
We will continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead us.
— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 15, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE1 day ago
Stephen Miller Blames ‘the Media’ for Trump Losing 59 Cases but Says ‘Alternate’ Electors Are Voting to ‘Certify’ Him
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST2 days ago
‘These Are Trump’s Thugs’: Steve Schmidt Pins Responsibility for DC Proud Boy Violence on Presidential Incitement
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT2 days ago
WSJ Writer Who Attacked Jill Biden for Using ‘Dr.’ Once Wrote He ‘Would Wish Homosexuality Off the Face of This Earth’
- AMERICAN PROPAGANDIST2 days ago
‘Drop to His Knees in Worship’: Internet Slams ‘Groveling’ Brian Kilmeade for Allowing Trump to Spew ‘Lie After Lie’
- SEDITION?1 day ago
Trump Firing Up Supporters Who Call for Martial Law and Political Violence
- TRUMPISM IS FASCISM2 days ago
Rick Wilson: Trump Is Leaving Behind the Worst ‘Scum’ of the GOP to Continue the Destruction He Began
- OPINION1 day ago
Expert Says If Trump Pardons Julian Assange It Would Be a ‘Quid Pro Quo’ and a ‘Crime’
- News1 day ago
US Congressman Quits GOP – Becomes an Independent Over Trump’s ‘Unfounded’ Election ‘Conspiracy Theories’