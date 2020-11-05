D-LIST
Twitter Hides Trump Tweet Saying His D-List Legal Team Will Challenge ‘Biden Claimed States’ for ‘Voter Fraud’
Amid false claims of “Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud,” President Donald Trump is claiming his re-election legal team will be challenging all the recent Biden wins.
“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”
Twitter quickly slapped a label on the tweet and hid it from view:
Among Trump’s legal team are his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Fox News TV host Jay Sekulow.
As Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz notes, there’s no comparison between, say, Trump’s legal election team and George W. Bush’s legal team in Bush v. Gore that put him in the White House.
The Bush legal team was so high-powered that three of its members are now on SCOTUS. This… is not that.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 5, 2020
And suggests no high-powered respected legal eagles will work for Trump:
Trump needing to trot out the Sekulow/Giuliani/Bondi team for the election lawsuits kinda suggests that the GOP legal establishment extracted everything it wanted from Trump and is now leaving him for dead.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 5, 2020
