'ALMOST'
Trump Comes Close to Almost Acknowledging Biden Win: ‘Who Knows Which Administration It Will Be’
“Time Will Tell”
President Donald Trump held a last-minute news conference from the White House Rose Garden Friday afternoon, and for the first time came close to almost acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden will take office in January.
Almost.
Promising he would not support any lockdowns, despite coronavirus cases soaring almost exponentially and deaths increasing rapidly, Trump told reporters: “Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown – I will not go – this administration will not be going to a lockdown, hopefully the, the, ah, whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you.”
Biden was declared president-elect last week on Saturday.
Watch:
Trump: This Administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the uhh whatever happens in the future who knows which Administration will be, time will tell pic.twitter.com/q2GwwHHAYO
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 13, 2020
Update:
A reporter shouted, as Trump left, "When will you admit you lost the election, sir?" Trump did not answer.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2020
