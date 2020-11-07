'GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP'
Soon-To-Be Former President Donald Trump’s Throws Tantrum After Biden Declared Winner
Minutes before the election was called for now President-Elect Joe Biden, soon-to-be-former President Donald Trump announced on Twitter, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”
Trump hasn’t posted since then, but he did release the following statement which hits his usual notes of suspecting the vote, slamming the media and making unproven allegations of voter fraud. Here is his full statement:
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the high contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.
“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”
And just for fun, here is Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani kind of losing it when he found out that the media called the election for Joe Biden.
Rudy Giuliani: "Who was it called by?"
Media: "All of networks."
Rudy Giuliani: "All the networks!" pic.twitter.com/TXjreOmrAh
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 7, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- HECK NO2 days ago
‘Armed Camps’: McConnell Plans to Do to Biden What He Did to Obama – but Not Just With Judges, With Cabinet Nominees
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Conservative SCOTUS Justices Show Open Hostility to LGBTQ People Being Parents in ‘Religious Liberty’ Case
- CRIME1 day ago
Busted: Republicans Caught Conspiring to Commit Election Fraud in Crucial Pennsylvania
- MR. PRESIDENT-ELECT1 day ago
Trump May Not Be Conceding but the Federal Government Is Starting to Act as if Biden Has Won
- News2 days ago
‘Obese Turtle Lying on His Back Flailing in the Sun’: Anderson Cooper and Other CNNers Stunned by Trump News Conference
- Election 20202 days ago
Not ‘A James Bond Movie’: GOP ‘Kingmaker’ Warns Republicans to Stop False Claims of Election Fraud
- LOL - NOPE!3 days ago
‘You Don’t Call Dibs’: Trump Mocked for Declaring ‘We Hereby Claim’ Winning Four Critical States He Hasn’t
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Mocked for Demanding Vote Counting Stop: ‘If We Stop the Count Right Now, Biden Will Win’