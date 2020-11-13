‘Not Credible’: Judge Smacks Down Trump Supporters in Election Case Based on Conspiracy Theories

A Michigan judge has just refused to grant the supporters of the President an injunction to halt certification of election results from Detroit, in a case based on pro-Trump conspiracy theories.

“The chief judge of Michigan’s Third Judicial Circuit rejected an injunction sought by President Donald Trump’s supporters on Friday, finding little substance in the hodgepodge of complaints and theories brought by two poll watchers alleging electoral improprieties in Detroit,” Law & Crime reports.

“Plaintiffs are unable to meet their burden for the relief sought,” Judge Timothy Kenny wrote in his decision.

Michigan state court judge declines to block certification of election results in Detroit. Chief Judge Timothy Kenny said those making claims “did not have a full understanding” of the vote counting process, and their “interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.” — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 13, 2020

“’Plaintiffs’ interpretation of events’ at the TCF Center absentee counting board ‘Is incorrect and not credible,’” Judge Kenny said, according to Bridge Michigan’s politics reporter Jonathan Oosting.

The attorney for the City of Detroit, David Fink, said Trump supporters “are searching everywhere they can for validation of the conspiracy theories that they have.”

“It’s starting to feel a little bit like ‘Groundhog Day,’” he said in a hearing on Wednesday. “But unlike ‘Groundhog Day,’ this isn’t funny at all.”