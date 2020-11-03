'THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE'
‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’: Photo of Woman Flipping Off Trump on Election Day Goes Viral
Photojournalist Jay Wescott posted a photo of a woman stopping to give President Donald Trump the finger through his bulletproof presidential limousine on Election Day. It’s going viral.
Wescott works for Arlington Now, and posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon. In just 90 minutes it’s received over 55,000 likes, and more than 12,000 retweets and quote tweets.
An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it’s way back to the White House after a stop at their campaign headquarters in Rosslyn. pic.twitter.com/q3TfGnSusn
— Jay Westcott (@jwestcottphoto) November 3, 2020
If the image seems a little familiar, a photo of another woman giving Trump the finger in 2017 also went viral. That woman, Juli Briskman, lost her job but later ran for office in Loudoun County, Virginia and was elected.
Wescott’s photo is getting s lot of attention today:
Thank you for your service! https://t.co/3W5lf4hxcN
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 3, 2020
Some heroes don’t wear capes…
— WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🗳IT’S ELECTION DAY🗳️ (@IfBarack) November 3, 2020
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/9PEaqpeDh9
— Keith S Kerr (@kdvncm) November 3, 2020
Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/0F8rDTSiOz
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 3, 2020
I wasn’t there. Damn. https://t.co/dfdRrELhkI
— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 3, 2020
What I wouldn’t give for the chance to do this. https://t.co/8EsqI2nMu7
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) November 3, 2020
She is my inner spirit animal https://t.co/FetPP56BzZ
— File411 (@File411) November 3, 2020
Ma’am, if you see this, please know I will contribute to your post-election alcohol fund or alternative bacchanalian splendor. https://t.co/Ch4Z7HUE5q
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) November 3, 2020
She represents all of the suburban woman who will be flipping off Trump this election. https://t.co/B6X6sKEXYf
— Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) November 3, 2020
OMFG who is this and how can I send her a pizza?
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 3, 2020
“Suburban women, will you please like me!?”
SUBURBAN WOMEN: https://t.co/S0UpqESieb
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 3, 2020
