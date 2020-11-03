Connect with us

‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’: Photo of Woman Flipping Off Trump on Election Day Goes Viral

Photojournalist Jay Wescott posted a photo of a woman stopping to give President Donald Trump the finger through his bulletproof presidential limousine on Election Day. It’s going viral.

Wescott works for Arlington Now, and posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon. In just 90 minutes it’s received over 55,000 likes, and more than 12,000 retweets and quote tweets.

If the image seems a little familiar, a photo of another woman giving Trump the finger in 2017 also went viral. That woman, Juli Briskman, lost her job but later ran for office in Loudoun County, Virginia and was elected.

Wescott’s photo is getting s lot of attention today:

 

