Mercedes Schlapp Flames Out on Fox News as Host Is Stunned by COVID Surge: ‘It’s Not Because We’re Over-Testing’
Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp on Monday suggested that the federal government’s top infectious disease expert deserves to be fired after the election because he “played politics.”
On Sunday, President Donald Trump hinted that he might dismiss Fauci after the doctor recently revealed that the United States “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” when it comes to spiking cases of COVID-19.
In an interview with Schlapp on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner noted that the country had recently logged over 99,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day.
“The highest number of single day infections of any other nation,” Faulkner pointed out. “Dr. Fauci, though, very respected figure and I’m wondering, especially for some of the swing voters — so they say — who is the president trying to reach with the message that he will fire Fauci?”
“Well, I think that Fauci’s comments this past weekend were disappointing,” Schlapp replied. “I mean, he played politics. And when you’re a career employee and you’re there to serve the American people, you want to stay out of the politics. You’re there to provide medical advice as opposed to take a political side.”
Schlapp argued that Fauci was only one of Trump’s medical advisers.
“Joe Biden, on the other hand, he’s plagiarizing our plan,” she insisted. “He doesn’t have a plan of his own. He just wants to make sure that we all wear a mask — and put a national mask mandate, lock down this country, which we know we cannot afford. We need to reopen our schools, reopen our economy safely and responsibly and get Americans back to work.”
Faulkner, however, did not seem convinced.
“Yeah, you know, the president is still the president right now,” the Fox News host observed. “And as we lead the world in a place where we never thought we’d be in terms of cases. Even [Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir] — handpicked by the president of the United States — says it’s not because we’re over-testing.”
GOP Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19 Three Days After Attending ‘MAGA Meet Up’ Event
A Georgia Republican congressman announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after taking part in a campaign event where few attendees wore masks.
Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) announced Friday that he experienced cold-like symptoms the night before and woke up with a fever, and he received a positive diagnosis after going for a COVID-19 test.
“While the vast majority of my recent schedule has been virtual, we are beginning the process of reaching out to anyone I have seen in recent days,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson did take part Tuesday in a “MAGA Meet Up” host by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state GOP leaders ahead of a campaign visit by Joe Biden.
Video from the event shows few attendees wearing masks or practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
On average, symptoms of COVID-19 show up about five to six days after infection, although symptoms may not appear for up to 14 days, if at all.
At the event Ferguson praised Kemp for listening to medical experts, and said the governor had “not buckled to the liberal mob” as he led the state through the pandemic.
Ferguson then shakes hands with mask-wearing Kemp and leans in for a quick hug before taking the podium.
— Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) October 30, 2020
Could Biden Take Texas? Kamala Harris Schedules Events in Lone Star State as Top Analyst Moves It to ‘Tossup’
The Biden campaign appears to be setting their sights on taking Texas.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is now scheduled to visit three cities in the Lone Star state on Friday, which is also the last day of early voting in what was once considered a Republican stronghold.
But on Wednesday The Cook Political Report moved Texas from lean Republican to “tossup,” a staggering emotional defeat for the flailing Trump campaign.
Senator Harris is now scheduled to visit Fort Worth, Houston, and McAllen, Texas.
“Fort Worth’s Tarrant County was the state’s most populous county that Republican President Donald Trump won in 2016. But voters there broke slightly for Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his failed 2018 U.S. Senate contest against Ted Cruz,” the Texas Tribune reports.
Meanwhile, The Cook Political Report, the highly-regarded nonpartisan analysis newsletter run by political analyst Charlie Cook just published this headline: “Biden’s Path to 270 Widens, Trump’s Path Narrows, as Texas Moves to Toss Up.”
And added some more bad news for the incumbent.
“To win the election, Trump will need to win every state we currently have in the Toss Up column: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, Maine’s 2nd CD, as well as the newest addition, Texas,” Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter writes. “Even then, Trump would be 22 electoral votes short of 270. He would need to win at least two of the seven states currently sitting in Lean Democrat: Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire. Trump carried all but Minnesota, Nevada and New Hampshire in 2016.”
The Biden campaign hasn’t ignore Texas. In fact, they’ve been focused on the state since at least the summer.
“This is the largest presidential investment a campaign has made in Texas in modern history,” Rebecca Acuna, the state director for the Biden campaign, told WFAA in August.
Whoever wins Texas picks up a whopping 38 Electoral votes, about 14 percent of the 270 needed to win.
‘Unable to Move’: Trump Left Elderly Supporters Stranded at His Omaha Rally ‘Frozen Cold With Altered Mental Status’
A handful of elderly supporters of President Donald Trump were treated for possible hypothermia after they were left stranded at an Omaha campaign rally.
The president spoke to thousands of supporters Tuesday night at Eppley Airfield before flying off in Air Force One, and some of the thousands of Trump fans waited in near-freezing temperatures for buses that couldn’t reach them, reported the Washington Post.
At least seven attendees were taken to area hospitals, according to the Omaha Scanner monitoring service.
An ambulance was sent for “a 65 y/o male who ‘got a little excited about what President Trump was talking about’ and began to experience weakness,” the service reported, and medics treated two attendees for seizures.
After the president departed, multiple attendees were treated at the scene or hospitalized for cold exposure.
One officer advising 8 to 9 elderly people who are struggling. Seperate officer advising they have located an elderly party who is frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status.
— Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) October 28, 2020
“One officer advising 8 to 9 elderly people who are struggling,” Omaha Scanner tweeted. “[Another] officer advising they have located an elderly party who is frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status.”
Local officials said at least 30 people received medical treatment at the event and seven were taken to nearby hospitals.
The Trump campaign insisted enough buses had been provided, but reporters said traffic on a two-lane road outside the airport was throttled in one direction.
An estimated crowd of about 6,000 turned out to hear the president speak despite a local spike in coronavirus cases, and the campaign checked temperatures and provided masks but many attendees declined to wear them.
Thousands of people left out in the cold and stranded in #Omaha, #Nebraska after a #Trump rally. I’m told the shuttles aren’t operating & there aren’t enough busses. Police didn’t seem to know what to do. Some walked. I saw at least one woman getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/oIkmixaZt0
— Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020
