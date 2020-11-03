'THE BEST PEOPLE'
‘Ghoulish Bastards’: Trump Campaign Slammed for Mocking Joe Biden While He’s at Church Praying at His Son’s Grave
Trump re-election campaign officials are under fire after National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Election Day morning.
As Biden was in church and praying at his son Beau Biden’s grave, Gidley tried to attack him by asking if he had called a lid – if he had told reporters the campaign would not have any more appearances or information – at 7:42 in the morning.
Good morning America! It’s Election Day & @JoeBiden is starting his by going to church with @DrBiden and two of their granddaughters. He’ll then make one final stop in Scranton and Philadelphia, Penn. as voters head to the polls today. pic.twitter.com/gBLDwPvXsG
— Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) November 3, 2020
“Hey, anyone know if Joe Biden has called a ‘lid’ yet?” Gidley, a former White House official, tweeted.
Some on social media pointed to Gidley’s bio, which begins with, “Christ alone.”
Here’s how some responded:
the trump campaign as biden is quite literally praying at his son’s grave: https://t.co/yhVLpIc84c
— David Mack (@davidmackau) November 3, 2020
“Christ alone.”
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 3, 2020
Hard to know where and how someone has lost their way to this extent. Mocking someone going to church and visiting the grave of his veteran son. You’ve played a part in the near destruction of American politics. Rebuilding starts today. There is a rock for you to climb under. https://t.co/PkxRc9kovv
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 3, 2020
Biden just left church, where he visited the graves of his son Beau and other family members. He’s then going to Philadelphia, PA and Scranton, PA before returning to Delaware, where he’s scheduled to deliver his nighttime remarks. https://t.co/tQoEdc32Qr
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 3, 2020
Biden was at church, while your guy showed up thirty minutes late for his special Grandpa Ranty Wheezes to Fox & Friends appearance.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 3, 2020
Joe shows good judgement & sound character. On possibly the most stressful day of his life, it’s good and healthy to take time for centering and calm in a way that is deeply meaningful to him. I prefer presidents who know how to stay calm and focused on what matters. Go Joe!
— Nope Not Today (@Michell37597386) November 3, 2020
“Christ alone”. Every single bio like that proves that the professed faith is an empty sham. https://t.co/ngoEL9dfUi
— Clay Harris 🇪🇺 (@mudlarklives) November 3, 2020
This is in my file to flood all the advertisers of any news organization that hires @JHoganGidley
— Re-Reject Scott Taylor (@GScotttaylorva) November 3, 2020
Heartbreaking how anyone can mock a man who lost his son to cancer who honorably served our country.
— khearts🇺🇸🧢👫#ForHumanity @ 🏡 (@krazyheartss) November 3, 2020
He’s at mass. But yeah. Go ahead and be an asshole.
— Lisa OKC 🇺🇸 (@LisaOKC) November 3, 2020
He went to church and visited the grave of his son, you godamn goon.
Blackball these freaks forever.
— This Is Not Normal (@NetworkJunkyz) November 3, 2020
Do you have a contract that says you have to disgrace yourself everyday and every time you open your mouth? Does that just come with the job we pay you to do badly or…?
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 3, 2020
Depending on who you listen to, betraying the public trust is one of the gravest sins. In Dante, I believe you end up under the ice for all eternity, in the glacier that also holds Lucifer’s throne.
Might want to talk it over with your pastor. It’s probably too late, though.
— David Avallone (@DAvallone) November 3, 2020
Trump’s Top White House and Campaign Officials Are Struggling: Reports
President Donald Trump’s White House has been a revolving door almost since day one, as were his election campaign, and now his re-election campaign, and the leaders of both have been struggling, according to reports.
Trump’s newest Chief of Staff (his fourth), former North Carolina GOP congressman Mark Meadows, is “struggling,” isn’t having as easy a time as he thought he would, and may not last long into a second Trump term, if there even is one.
“Three-and-a-half months in, he has told people he is struggling with the chief’s job and that if Trump wins re-election, he’ll only stay in the role for an additional year, if that long,” Politico reports.
Meadows’ observation that he is struggling is no secret to White House watchers.
“‘Look at what has happened on Meadows’ watch: the walk to Lafayette Square, the complete mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis, the defense of the Confederate flag and the botched handling of the intelligence on the Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers. We could go on and on. It has been one of the worst stretches of the Trump presidency,” says author Chris Whipple, who has written about White House chiefs of staff. “He took the job, so he owns it. That was his first big mistake.”
Over on the campaign side, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale seems like he’s being propped up by the president’s old team.
“Trump frustrated with campaign manager Parscale amid falling polls,” is the headline over at The Washington Post, which notes Parscale “has struggled at times to steer the campaign.”
“Parscale, despite his self-promotion, increasingly finds himself out of favor with his boss and hemmed in by newly hired staffers and recently promoted advisers, according to people familiar with the campaign,” the Post reports.
The boss is not happy.
“Trump has made clear his displeasure with Parscale, especially after a disappointing rally in Tulsa, and the campaign has expanded its senior team in ways that diminish his role, according to multiple campaign and administration officials.”
Former 2016 Trump campaign official Bill Stepien, of Bridgegate fame, is back in at the 2020 Trump campaign.
So are Hope Hicks and Jason Miller, the latter being “recently hired by the campaign and is increasingly seen as its principal strategist.”
Although Miller and Stepien “officially report to Parscale, [they] were talking with Trump almost every day in the week leading up to Trump’s pivotal July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.”
“Trump advisers say Parscale made a fundamental mistake in setting expectations too high and disappointing Trump.”
And Friday’s LA Times reported: “Trump scrubs New Hampshire rally as campaign struggles to reboot.”
