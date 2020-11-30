HARD TRUTH
Fox News Admits if Mail-In Ballots Are Used in the Future Americans Will Probably Never Again Elect a GOP President
Fox News is trying to give credibility to President Donald Trump’s lies and disinformation about the 2020 election, by claiming that Americans merely want to make sure the election was fair. There have been no credible reports of widespread voter fraud. The only ones who are claiming voter fraud or election fraud are President Trump and his supporters, but they have refused to offer any actual proof to support their claims.
“I’ve heard it said time and time again,” Ainsley Earhardt told “Fox & Friends” viewers Monday, “if it’s not fair, if mail-in ballots are not reformed, if we use them in the future, then a Republican president will probably never happen again.”
Republicans have known for decades that the fewer Americans vote the greater the chances are of a Republican winning an election.
National security lawyer Bradley Moss responded to the video (below), saying, “In case you thought their goal is anything but voter suppression.”
Fox & Friends Co-host Steve Doocy added, “A lot of us mailed in our ballots. We would like to know that our ballots counted.”
What Doocy didn’t tell Fox News viewers is most states have a website where voters can track their ballot. Many states also contact voters to “cure,” or fix issues with ballots, such as a signature discrepancy. 18 states actually require voters be notified if there is a problem.
But Fox News isn’t interested in informing its viewers, it’s interested in ginning up fear.
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt frets that if mail-in ballots “are not reformed” and are widely used again, “then a Republican president will probably never happen again.” pic.twitter.com/FSoAc7PtDQ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 30, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'GRIFTER KIDS'3 days ago
Americans Angered After Photo Appears Showing Trump Kids ‘Lazing About’ at Camp David ‘On the Taxpayer Dime’
- LOL3 days ago
Donald Trump Just Spent $3 Million to Win Joe Biden 132 More Votes
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Trump Attorney Complains Trump-Appointed Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Campaign Part of ‘Activist Judicial Machinery’
- NOT VERY BRIGHT3 days ago
President Posts Video of TV Anchors ‘Parroting Trump Talking Points’ and Complains ‘Freedom of the Press Is Gone’
- BYE DON3 days ago
Trump Just Lost His 39th Election Ruling: ‘Claims Have No Merit’
- FASCIST WHITE HOUSE3 days ago
Shackled, Stripped, Choked, Deported: Trump’s ICE Ramps Up Attacks on Black and African Asylum Seekers as Young as 2
- 'LAUGHABLE CARTOON CHARACTER'2 days ago
Comedians Bought DonaldJTrump2024.com Just so They Could Mock Him as the Loser He Is
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
Trump Is Already Planning a 2024 Run Just So Biden Won’t Get All the Press Attention