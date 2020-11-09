Connect with us

OPERATION LYING

‘Era of Lying Is Over’: Pence Pummeled for Wrongly Handing Trump Credit for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence, the Coronavirus Task Force chief, and former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are under fire for trying to give credit for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to President Donald Trump and the White House’s “Operation War Speed.”

Pfizer announced Monday morning its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective. The pharmaceutical giant refused to partner with the Trump administration to develop the drug, instead it worked with a German group.

Yet Pence rushed to grab credit:

Haley also tried to give the credit to Trump:

They’re both wrong.

Here’s the CEO of Pfizer in September explaining why he opted out of Trump’s program:

On social media, Pence and Haley drew criticism:

