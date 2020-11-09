OPERATION LYING
‘Era of Lying Is Over’: Pence Pummeled for Wrongly Handing Trump Credit for Pfizer COVID Vaccine
Vice President Mike Pence, the Coronavirus Task Force chief, and former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are under fire for trying to give credit for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to President Donald Trump and the White House’s “Operation War Speed.”
Pfizer announced Monday morning its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective. The pharmaceutical giant refused to partner with the Trump administration to develop the drug, instead it worked with a German group.
Yet Pence rushed to grab credit:
HUGE NEWS: Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers.
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 9, 2020
Haley also tried to give the credit to Trump:
The news about the @pfizer vaccine being 90% effective is great news for the American people! Many thanks to @realDonaldTrump and Operation Warp Speed. This will be one of the most important action items done by the administration in response to this pandemic. ❤️🇺🇸#USStrong
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 9, 2020
They’re both wrong.
Here’s the CEO of Pfizer in September explaining why he opted out of Trump’s program:
ICYMI: Why is @Pfizer financing #Covid19 #vaccine development on its own – instead of accepting government funding? $PFE CEO Albert Bourla says “I wanted to liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy. When you get money from someone…that always comes with strings.” pic.twitter.com/t2IQPP9Wn4
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 13, 2020
On social media, Pence and Haley drew criticism:
THERE WAS NO PARTNERSHIP!!!! STOP LYING!! pic.twitter.com/OjVaJDn7Nj
— Just Vent (@JustVent6) November 9, 2020
As Pence claims credit, Pfizer says it did NOT join in the administration’s partnership.
Pfizer head of vaccine development Dr. Kathrin Jansen told the NY Times: “We were never part of the Warp Speed … We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.” https://t.co/GScL3vodx9
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 9, 2020
A vaccine which had nothing to do with the Trump administration.
— Michael (@ideaobsessed) November 9, 2020
Nikki is lying again.
Pfizer rejected Trump’s “help”. https://t.co/22rZ77a5a1
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 9, 2020
That’s not what Pfizer is saying: https://t.co/qdqGxrjQ7i
— Rich Parr (@richparr79) November 9, 2020
The era of lying is over. Try to adjust.
— KjellAT (@katronds) November 9, 2020
Pfizer specifically stated they purposefully kept distance from the administration and took no federal money in the production of the vaccine. This is just a blatant lie. https://t.co/7uIVpAInvd
— Alexander Moody (@Moodylikesyou) November 9, 2020
Fact check: Pfizer developed its vaccine separate from “Operation Warp Speed,” spending $2 billion of its own money on research and development. https://t.co/lLuHFMADVq
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 9, 2020
@pfizer was not part of Warp Speed @NikkiHaley They did this on their own, no help or money from government. Thank Pfizer and Pfizer alone.
— Donna Stidham (@donnastid) November 9, 2020
Try again… pic.twitter.com/KFpBfKRLDu
— Shannon Rich (@richones1) November 9, 2020
They were NOT part of Warp Speed BECAUSE TRUMP POLITICIZES EVERYTHING.https://t.co/7gI7iVsfDI
— 🗽BlondeinBrooklyn🗽 (@hahnalytics) November 9, 2020
