Catholic Org Ramps Up Attack on Biden: Policies Are ‘Assault on Life, Marriage, Family, Sexuality’ That ‘Create Confusion’

A Catholic lobbying organization with close ties to the Catholic Church in America has just issued an attack on President-elect Joe Biden.

The Catholic League says Biden’s policies will “create confusion” among the Catholic faithful, and his religion – Biden is a devout Catholic – “complicates matters” for the Roman Catholic Church.

The group doesn’t even assert that Biden is President-elect, a jab at the top Democrat who has served his country as an elected official for 44 years.

“Assuming Joe Biden is chosen as president next month by the Electoral College, he will pose a problem for the bishops,” Catholic League President Bill Donohue says in his latest press release. He adds that “the head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Archbishop José Gomez, indicated this week that the bishops are already beset by Biden.”

Joe Biden will be only the nation’s second Catholic president, but the Catholic League is already working hard to oppose him at every turn.

Donohue says Biden’s policies represent a “scheduled assault on life, marriage, the family, and sexuality [which] looks to be on automatic pilot.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop Gomez has already created a working task force to “deal with” the “dilemma” of Biden’s policies going against Catholic Church teachings.

Donohue attacks Biden for his policies on abortion, falsely claiming, just like Trump has, that Biden “wants to lock in the right of a woman to abort her child at any moment of pregnancy, for any reason whatsoever.”

He goes on to attack transgender people as engaging in a “fictional quest,” and calls the LGBTQ Equality Act “the most serious assault on religious liberty ever countenanced.” He warns it “would lead to an assault on the autonomy of Catholic hospitals and ensure that boys who think they are girls can compete against biological girls, sharing locker rooms and showers with them.”

And Donohue, ignoring four years of Trump’s hypocrisy – and the religious right’s hypocrisy with Trump – continues.

“Gomez said at the bishops’ conference that [Biden’s] policies are going to create ‘confusion among the faithful about what the Church actually teaches on these questions.’ How could it not?” asks Donohue, without an ounce of irony. “No organization, including secular ones, can expect its members to practice fidelity to its strictures if its leaders do not.”