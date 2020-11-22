Calls Grow to Fire Chuck Todd for ‘Malfeasance of Journalism’ After Allowing Republican to Push Pro-Trump Falsehoods

Chuck Todd is once again under fire, as calls mount to fire the host of NBC News’ once-venerated “Meet the Press.”

Todd on Sunday hosted Republican U.S. Congressman Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, an early supporter of Donald Trump, and allowed him to lie on-air with nearly no push-back.

Among the lies Rep. Cramer spewed in just 21 seconds: The Obama administration spied on Donald Trump, the Mueller Russia investigation “started with no evidence and ended proving that there was no evidence,” and the impeachment of the President was “crazy.”

These are blatant lies from Sen. Kevin Cramer and Chuck Todd should’ve pushed back on them pic.twitter.com/ZAyLipVn2i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2020

Cramer also went on to falsely claim Trump’s baseless and frivolous lawsuits – including the most recent one that a judge tossed out “with prejudice” – are “appropriate.” Out of three dozen lawsuits Trump has lost 34 and won just two.

And while Cramer did say that the GSA should release the transition funds to President-elect Joe Biden he refused to acknowledge Biden won the election. He also spewed other lies, with no pushback from Todd, including: Joe Biden has not yet won the election, Trump “is just exercising his legal options,” and Biden has been “over-dramatic.”

Now even more people want Chuck Todd fired.

15 days ago Biden won the election. Today @chucktodd gave Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer 8 minutes on @MeetThePress to push the conspiracy theory that Biden did not win You can lie about anything and the media will always invite you back (Not posting video bc it’s misinformation) pic.twitter.com/1sPRKRbw1t — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) November 22, 2020

Chuck Todd has at least 3 obvious flaws as the Meet the Press moderator: He is a biased in favor of the white patriarchy & Republicans He never prepares so he can’t push back with the actual facts He has poor critical thinking skills@MeetThePress @NBCNews @MSNBC https://t.co/uEqg4Tn5AP — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 22, 2020

Chuck Todd is a National Embarrassment

He should not be the anchor of a formerly highly respected Sunday Show let alone the Political Director of NBC if he does stuff like this ⬇️

Tim Russert is spinning in his grave

Again https://t.co/S4oZteFHAa — Mona (@Monaheart1229) November 22, 2020

Ok. I am a big fan of @MSNBC & enjoyed every time I’ve been invited on their air. I have awesome respect for almost all their hosts, producers, the whole lot of them. They’re the gold standard. So it pains me to say it, it is time to admit the Chuck Todd experiment has failed. https://t.co/woXmY9pxLr — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 22, 2020

Agree with exception: There is no “center right.” It’s like saying U R a “center Nazi.” you are either enabling fascism and are wholly complicity in fascism, or you do everything you can to be a *journalist,* which means speaking truth to power. @chucktodd is in fact a disgrace. https://t.co/6fyFM0ELrK — Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) November 22, 2020

Todd’s “performance” was malfeasance of journalism. This was the final straw. How he keeps his job is beyond belief. — JohnAleshire (@JohnAleshire) November 22, 2020

Chuck Todd is a fucking disgrace. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 22, 2020

People like Chuck Todd aren’t presenting news. They’re covering politics as a game and critiquing strategies, legal, factual, or wholly made up. It doesn’t matter if it’s dangerous, fascistic, or otherwise, what matters is whether it will work. We have to reject this mindset. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 22, 2020

@NBCNews it is time for Chuck to go. This is reprehensible — Robert Rikard (@rgrikard) November 22, 2020

When we were flipping between channels during the election, I thought @chucktodd is better suited for Fox News. — Tara 🐯 Brown Ⓥ (@tara) November 22, 2020

Chuck Todd casually promoting conspiracy theories that undermine the election because of course he is. Dude needs to be canceled. https://t.co/RWu3ZBuJbH — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) November 22, 2020

Chuck Todd’s actual job is to let the GOP air their talking points on his airtime. He’s not “dumb” he’s not “bad at his job” this is his job. As long as people maintain the idea that’s he’s a journalist we won’t get anywhere https://t.co/roniwqk2ob — This is fascism and I reject it.🆘 (@benFranklin2018) November 22, 2020