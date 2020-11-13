News
Biden Wins Georgia – Will Walk Into White House With 306 Electoral Votes in Landslide Election
Joe Biden is the projected winner of Georgia. He will walk into the White House January 20, 2021 with 306 Electoral College votes, and well over 5 million more votes than President Donald Trump.
The projection was made by NBC News, ABC News, and CNN in the past few minutes.
BREAKING: Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. https://t.co/P88oMWJFrI
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 13, 2020
Trump has just won North Carolina, according to those outlets.
Winning Georgia is considered “a huge victory for Democrats,” CNN’s David Chalien said on-air.
It's final: Joe Biden 306, Donald Trump 232
Biden wins Georgia.
Trump wins North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/pc1wRYJmG7
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
2020 Road to the White House
Stacey Abrams Will Run for Governor in 2022: It’s ‘A Secret to No One’
President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia has further cemented political powerhouse Stacey Abrams in politics for years to come — and it’s little secret what she intends to do next.
Three Democrats with knowledge of the former state house minority leader’s aspirations told The Daily Beast that they expect her to run for governor in 2022.
“Stacey Abrams intends to run for governor again,” said Wendy Davis, a Democratic National Committee member who is on the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party. “I think that is a secret to no one.”
“Everyone in Democratic circles has the expectation that she will be the Democratic nominee in two years for governor,” she said.
“In my opinion, she would like to be governor of Georgia,” said close Abrams ally DuBose Porter, the former Georgia Democratic Party chairman, speaking in a personal capacity. “Stacey Abrams is about getting the work done.”
“Leader Abrams has made no decisions about her political future and is solely focused on electing Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on January 5,” a spokesperson for Abrams said.
Abrams appeared on The View Thursday where she told the co-hosts, “I am interested in making certain that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have a place to lead by working with senators to help Joe Biden. One of the ways we were able to flip Georgia was because I have been working on it for 10 years.”
She continued, “I know the work we did across this country through Fair Fight 2020 made certain we had enough states that flipped back that we could work together to make certain Joe Biden became president, and now I’m focused on getting the last piece across the finish line, and that is the U.S. Senate race on January 5th in Georgia.”
Biden is likewise loyal to Abrams and her commitments and contributions to democracy. In fact, he vetted her for the post Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) now holds as vice president.
News
Stay-at-Home Advisory: ‘Chicago Has Reached a Critical Point’ In the ‘Second Surge of COVID-19’
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that her city would be entering a stay-at-home advisory and a 10-person cap on social gatherings to combat a surge in new COVID-19 infections, Axios reported.
Lightfoot asked her constituents to fight “COVID fatigue” as the holidays approach. The stay-at-home advisory is a strong suggestion, but not being mandated at this time.
“Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks,” Lightfoot stated. “The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together.”
She continued, “Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we’re seeing, shake out of the fatigue we’ve been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like.”
In her statement, Lightfoot warned that Chicago could see 1,000 or more additional coronavirus-related deaths this year if steps are not taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Chicago has recorded an average of 1,920 cases per day over the last seven days, up from an average of 1,410 daily cases the week prior, per data from the city’s Department of Public Health.
Lightfoot’s announcement comes as at least four states — New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and New Jersey — announce a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms.
These new restrictions will go into effect on Nov. 16 at 6:00 a.m. CT.
2020 Road to the White House
History in the Making: Pope Francis Calls President-Elect Biden
President-elect Joe Biden received a congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis on Thursday morning, making him the latest world leader to offer his thoughts on a successful presidential campaign.
Biden thanked Francis “for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world,” according to a statement from the Biden transition team.
Biden also “expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities,” the statement said.
The international community has reached out to Biden in recent days with similar messages of hope and welcome — dignitaries including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson among them.
Biden and Francis have met at least once before, when Francis became the first pope to address a joint session of Congress in 2015. Biden, then vice president, was seated behind Francis atop the House speaker’s rostrum as the pope delivered his remarks, according to Politico.
The history-making conversation is important to note because Biden is poised to become the first Roman Catholic president of the United States since John F. Kennedy.
