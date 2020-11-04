VERY CLOSE
AP and Fox News Put Biden One State Away From Presidency
The Associated Press and Fox News both have put Joe Biden just one state away from winning the presidency. Biden has 264 Electoral College votes, Trump has 214, according to both outlets.
Fox News now has Biden at 264 electoral votes, just 6 votes away from the presidency. How long before Trump calls his favorite TV network “fake news”? pic.twitter.com/gc2bYlVDeq
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 4, 2020
Their calculation hinges on both outlets calling Arizona for the Democratic former Vice President overnight.
“The AP called the race at 2:50 a.m. EST Wednesday, after an analysis of ballots cast statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Trump to catch up,” the AP reports of Arizona.
Joe Biden wins Michigan, flipping a state that was key to President Trump’s 2016 victory and moving Biden within 6 electoral votes of winning the presidency. #APracecall #Election2020https://t.co/LQgKB3caLp
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020
Both Fox News and the AP have determined Joe Biden has won 264 Electoral College votes. He would need just six more to get to 270 and to win.
President Trump is filing lawsuits in various states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, which have been called for Biden.
