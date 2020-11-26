AmyCovidBarrett Trends on Social Media After SCOTUS Blocks NY From Limiting Church Attendance

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the focus of many across this nation as they vent their ire and anger this Thanksgiving Day on the newly-minted Supreme Court jurist who cast the deciding vote in a decision that places religious rights over all others.

Overnight the Supreme Court preemptively blocked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from limiting the number of people who can congregate inside houses of worship, in a conservative-majority 5-4 decision that ignores science and common sense.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing in voting against the decision, and blasted his conservative colleagues in his dissent.

Many are pointing to Justice Barrett’s repeated and apparently false claims that she would never allow her extremist religious beliefs to sway her legal decisions.

The Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal seemed to reflect what many Americans are feeling today as they wrestle with celebrating a holiday designed for spending time with loved ones, but are choosing to not to save lives.

Amy Covid Barrett got to elevate religious institutions over secular law AND spread Covid AT THE SAME TIME!

… IN HER FIRST 5-4 TIE BREAKING DECISION! Expand the damn courts before these Republicans kill us all. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 26, 2020

Here’s what others are saying about Justice Barrett today:

Justice Amy Barrett rules to allow churches to be super-spreaders for COVID This is what happens when the courts are stacked with religious zealots…What a huge win for Covid 19 Amy Covid Barrett does deserve this middle name.#SCOTUS #COVIDSecondWave #AmyCovidBarrett pic.twitter.com/O4vBdhrlmE — 🌊Farah🌊 Resist (@Farah_World514) November 26, 2020

So essentially SCOTUS ruled against what’s happening in the best interest of the state, and by extension, the public interest. Sure, let the religious zealots dictate what’s best. Nice work, #AmyCovidBarrett. Let’s hope Biden expands the Court. It is time. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) November 26, 2020

Yeah…they just lost all credibility as a reasonable, rational branch of government. Thank #AmyCovidBarrett she will never live this down https://t.co/5BMM4zutga — Doug Ricketson (@dricketson6464) November 26, 2020

Great, Amy Covid Barrett been there 5 fucking minutes & already working on killing Americans She even hasn’t expressed an ounce of remorse for her super spreader nomination party. Because, sure, “pro” life! #SCOTUS #AmyConeyBarrett #AmyCovidBarrett pic.twitter.com/l0nnRarhNQ — 🌊Farah🌊 Resist (@Farah_World514) November 26, 2020

#AmyCovidBarrett decided that religious orgs have the right to spread disease w/o hindrance among all populations. There is no place in the Judiciary of a liberal democratic republic for a religious extremist/absolutist. — blackeyedSusan (@SusanBlackeyed) November 26, 2020

#AmyCovidBarrett

The highest court in the land (after lower courts declined) that some people’s Religious freedom takes precedence over everyone’s lives,safety and health in the time of a pandemic.

And of course Barrett cast the decisive vote. — Bambi Koslen (@koslen_bambi) November 26, 2020

`

#amycovidbarrett Is going to get a lot people sick or killed. Even those that don’t practice a religion. https://t.co/UYGOIpNoMK — Rebekah Kelley (@rkelley79ma) November 26, 2020

#AmyCovidBarrett in essence saying “it’s not enough I hold superspreader events–I want you to hold them too” Pro-life my ass. — Midwestny (@Midwestny1) November 26, 2020