Trump’s doctor: Trump attended a rally and a fundraiser after knowing he had COVID-19

In his public comments made Saturday morning, Republican President Donald Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said that Trump knew of his original diagnosis 72 hours ago. That means that Trump knew of his diagnosis as early as 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

If that’s so, then that also means Trump knew he had the disease while attending his Wednesday night rally in Duluth, Minnesota, his Thursday fundraising in Bedminster, New Jersey and also a recent White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Trump didn’t wear a mask at any of the events.

It makes sense then why yesterday in a Fox News interview, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she didn’t want to discuss the “exact timeline” of when Trump learned about his senior counselor Hope Hicks testing positive for COVID-19.

After Hicks got it, so did Trump and his wife, followed by his counselor Kellyanne Conway, and his campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Conley avoided answering numerous questions after making his public comments. He wouldn’t say if the president had ever received oxygen as part of his treatment, just stating that Trump isn’t on oxygen “right now.” He wouldn’t say how high Trump’s fever had gotten, how or when Trump got infected, or whether Trump is receiving steroids as part of his treatment.

On Friday evening, Trump was transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland to receive more testing and treatment. He has been taking remdesivir, an experimental drug with monoclonal antibodies that is still in trials.

There’s no word if he’s taking the anti-malaria medication hydroxychloroquine, the drug he has repeatedly touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19 even though medical studies have shown it has no discernible effect on coronavirus symptoms and can even worsen underlying symptoms, potentially endangering COVID-19 patients.

The ongoing COVID019 viral epidemic has killed over 200,000 of the 7.34 million infected Americans, and Trump has seemingly done his part to keep those numbers rising.