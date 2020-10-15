Trump Boasts Amy Coney Barrett Was ‘Toying’ With ‘Evil’ Democrats

President Donald Trump is bragging that his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, the supposedly non-partisan and non-political branch of government, was “toying” with the Democratic U.S. Senators on the Judiciary Committee this week.

He also took a swipe, Thursday afternoon at a campaign re-election rally in North Carolina, at the opposing party, calling Democrats “evil.”

“She’s toying with those Democrat, evil people. They’re evil”

Judge Barrett did in fact refuse to answer dozens of questions, if not more, from Democratic Senators wanting to know her legal positions on a wide variety of critical topics, including abortion, same-sex marriage, and voting rights.

The hearing, which concluded earlier Thursday, became so contentious this week that Barrett tried to even not answer questions about which the answers are basic facts, or matters of basic law that are not being adjudicated or seriously questioned.

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams called Barrett’s “failure to give clear answers about her views” both “alarming” and “a new low.”