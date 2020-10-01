MORALLY BANKRUPT
Trump Ad Baselessly Fear-Mongers if Biden Is Elected Refugees Will Bring COVID Into US
President Donald Trump doesn’t want to talk about COVID-19 – but he’s happy to use Americans’ fear of the deadly virus to baselessly attack his opponent, Joe Biden.
The Trump campaign ran a vile, fear-mongering ad claiming if Joe Biden is elected president he will bring refugees from Syria, Somalia, and Yemen into the U.S., increasing exposure to Americans from the coronavirus.
“ATTENTION: Joe Biden is DANGEROUS for America” is the ad’s title. It was seen hundreds of thousands of times, The Daily Beast reports, until Facebook finally killed it for violating its policies.
The ad opens with a figure in a lab coat holding “COVID-19” and the flag of China in the background, with a blood red overlay. It goes on to claim, with no evidence, that Biden will increase refugees coming into the US by 700%:
The words “TERROR HOTSPOTS” flash on the screen.
There are more than 38 versions of the ad, The Guardian notes.
One version of the ad, which cost less than $1000 to run, is still listed in the Trump campaign’s library on Facebook, which says its potential reach was 500,000 to one million people on both Facebook and Instagram.
That version targeted North Carolina voters, mostly men and women 25-34 and 34-45.
The Trump campaign has spent over $87 million on Facebook ads since May.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FRAUD3 days ago
Forbes Adds It Up: Trump Is $1.1 Billion in Debt
- News3 days ago
Florida Police Release Body Cam Footage of Arrest of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
- LOL - NOPE!2 days ago
Watch: Eric Trump Clumsily Claims on Fox News the LGBTQ Community Loves His Father – It Does Not Go Well
- LIES LIES LIES3 days ago
New Revelations in Leaked Trump Campaign Documents Show Brad Parscale Lied to Congress
- FRAUD3 days ago
‘Can’t Afford to Lose’: Drudge Report Totally Destroys Donald Trump – ‘Lost More Money Than Made?’
- News2 days ago
Trump Campaign Makes Astonishing Demand of Fox News Moderator Before Debate: No COVID Stats
- OPINION2 days ago
Wife of Beloved Country Singer Who Died From Coronavirus Calls for ‘Idiot’ Trump to Get Off the Stage During Debate
- CRIME2 days ago
Mike Flynn’s Lawyer Just Admitted to a Federal Judge She’s Been Talking to Trump About His Case