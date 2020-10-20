WILDLY OFFENSIVE
Tiffany Trump Burned to the Ground Over Disastrous LGBTQ Pride Campaign Event: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Treason’
Tiffany Trump, the First Family’s youngest daughter, is being highly criticized after headlining a disastrous and offensive “LGBTQ pride” campaign event for her father, in which she left out the “T” – for the transgender community – upon hitting the stage and garbling what should have been a simple “LGBTQIA.”
Tiffany also immediately told the presumably LGBTQ Republicans at the sparsely-attended event her father used to support them, but stopped after entering politics.
“Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQI – IA plus community, OK?” Tiffany Trump admitted.
Unsurprisingly, the announcement didn’t even mention it was an LGBTQ event.
The more you see, the worse it gets
🙈🙉🙊 pic.twitter.com/4yTi8FXw5i
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 20, 2020
President Donald Trump is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern American history. Directly and indirectly he has attacked the LGBTQ community, through rescinding President Barack Obama’s executive orders protecting LGBTQ people, by banning transgender Americans from serving in the U.S. Military, by attacking ObamaCare, by installing far right wing anti-LGBTQ judges at every level of the federal judiciary, by empowering the religious right, by creating anti-LGBTQ offices within federal agencies, by enabling and supporting white supremacists, white nationalists, and other domestic terrorists, and more.
On social media Tiffany Trump was roundly excoriated – take a look:
1. He reversed Obama's trans protections in schools.
2. He banned transgender service members.
3. He banned homeless trans people in shelters.
4. He tried to reverse Obama's protections for trans people in health care.
5. He nominated anti-LGBTQIA+ judges.
Tiffany Trump… https://t.co/Y5RyqlX6hl
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 20, 2020
She deliberately says “L-G-B-Q”.
.@TiffanyATrump Sweetie, trans people are here to stay, we’re leading this movement, and you’re not welcome in it. https://t.co/NYX09mvq4A
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) October 20, 2020
There are around 10 people in the room! 😂 BTW, he doesn't represent me either.
— Resist Now (@heisgoingdown) October 20, 2020
Tiffany Trump "Trump Pride" event is another of Trump campaign secretive, closeted events in which "gay" or "LGBTQ" is not mentioned in announcements, nor is the announcement widely sent.
They don't want @BryanJFischer & other religious bigots in the base to know.
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 20, 2020
I know her friends here in LA. Straight up…she’s lying. Don’t know if it’s from stupidity or she’s getting something. This. Is. BEYOND. Pathetic. Get out of our community #tiffanytrump mother fucking leach. JFC! 🤬😡🤬😡 https://t.co/oQAKsZ4PTX
— suzanne westenhoefer (@szwest1) October 20, 2020
Tiffany Trump led a tiny rally in which she claimed to have gay friends and eliminated the T from LGBTQ. Just when I thought I couldn’t hate the Trumps more, and it’s hard to believe Tiffany has any friends
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2020
This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen.
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2020
I know before this we thought Tiffany might be the only adult Trump kid who turned out to be a semi-decent person but clearly, the apple doesn’t fall far from the treason.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 20, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WTH?2 days ago
Donald Trump Jr. Says Dad’s ‘Next Move’ Is to ‘Break Up’ FBI: ‘He Has to Get Rid of These Things’
- 'RUDY G RUDY G'3 days ago
U.S. Officials Think Russia is Using Trump Lawyer Giuliani to Spread Lies About Hunter Biden
- GOOD LUCK WITH THAT24 hours ago
In ‘Rant’ Trump Tells Campaign Staffers ‘We’re Going to Win’ Then Promises to Do 5 Rallies a Day Until the Election
- MALPRACTICE1 day ago
Trump’s Top COVID Advisor Blocks Testing, Attacks Masks, But Says Americans Who Have Had a Cold Are Protected
- LOCK HIM UP?1 day ago
Bolton: ‘Trump Will Not Leave Graciously if He Loses’
- PRESIDENT DESPERATE23 hours ago
In Expletive-Filled Rant Trump ‘Irritably’ Orders Campaign Staff to ‘Ignore the B’ and ‘Work Your A’s Off’: Report
- FRAUD23 hours ago
Fox News Refused to Publish Giuliani’s ‘Sketchy’ Hunter Biden Emails Story
- SAD!20 hours ago
Trump Campaign Launches Lengthy and Inaccurate Objection to Debate Topics: ‘Only a Few Touch on Foreign Policy’