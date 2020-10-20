Tiffany Trump Burned to the Ground Over Disastrous LGBTQ Pride Campaign Event: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Treason’

Tiffany Trump, the First Family’s youngest daughter, is being highly criticized after headlining a disastrous and offensive “LGBTQ pride” campaign event for her father, in which she left out the “T” – for the transgender community – upon hitting the stage and garbling what should have been a simple “LGBTQIA.”

Tiffany also immediately told the presumably LGBTQ Republicans at the sparsely-attended event her father used to support them, but stopped after entering politics.

“Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQI – IA plus community, OK?” Tiffany Trump admitted.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement didn’t even mention it was an LGBTQ event.

The more you see, the worse it gets 🙈🙉🙊 pic.twitter.com/4yTi8FXw5i — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 20, 2020

President Donald Trump is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern American history. Directly and indirectly he has attacked the LGBTQ community, through rescinding President Barack Obama’s executive orders protecting LGBTQ people, by banning transgender Americans from serving in the U.S. Military, by attacking ObamaCare, by installing far right wing anti-LGBTQ judges at every level of the federal judiciary, by empowering the religious right, by creating anti-LGBTQ offices within federal agencies, by enabling and supporting white supremacists, white nationalists, and other domestic terrorists, and more.

On social media Tiffany Trump was roundly excoriated – take a look:

1. He reversed Obama's trans protections in schools. 2. He banned transgender service members. 3. He banned homeless trans people in shelters. 4. He tried to reverse Obama's protections for trans people in health care. 5. He nominated anti-LGBTQIA+ judges. Tiffany Trump… https://t.co/Y5RyqlX6hl — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 20, 2020

She deliberately says “L-G-B-Q”. .@TiffanyATrump Sweetie, trans people are here to stay, we’re leading this movement, and you’re not welcome in it. https://t.co/NYX09mvq4A — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 20, 2020

There are around 10 people in the room! 😂 BTW, he doesn't represent me either. — Resist Now (@heisgoingdown) October 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump "Trump Pride" event is another of Trump campaign secretive, closeted events in which "gay" or "LGBTQ" is not mentioned in announcements, nor is the announcement widely sent. They don't want @BryanJFischer & other religious bigots in the base to know. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 20, 2020

I know her friends here in LA. Straight up…she’s lying. Don’t know if it’s from stupidity or she’s getting something. This. Is. BEYOND. Pathetic. Get out of our community #tiffanytrump mother fucking leach. JFC! 🤬😡🤬😡 https://t.co/oQAKsZ4PTX — suzanne westenhoefer (@szwest1) October 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump led a tiny rally in which she claimed to have gay friends and eliminated the T from LGBTQ. Just when I thought I couldn’t hate the Trumps more, and it’s hard to believe Tiffany has any friends — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2020

This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/5wWDXMXRBA — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2020