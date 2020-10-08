‘The GOP Has Always Hated Us for Our Freedoms’: Christian Conservative Senator Slammed for Anti-Democracy ‘Fascism’ Tweet

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), a far right wing religious extremist, is under fire after posting tweets attacking democracy. Lee, who recently announced he has contracted COVID-19, posted several tweets during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night, declaring, “We’re not a democracy,” and “Democracy isn’t the objective.”

He also suggested there are other political systems better at achieving his goals of “liberty, peace, and prospefity [sic].”

Lee, a 49-year old Tea Party Republican is seen by the Republican Party as a constitutional scholar. He is on President Donald Trump’s short list of nominees to be Supreme Court justices. A Justice Mike Lee would “make conservatives really happy,” said religious right pundit Erick Erickson in 2018. Trump went as far as interviewing Lee for the job that year, but went with Brett Kavanaugh.

Now Senator Lee is under fire. Some are calling his remarks pro-fascism, some note their origins in the racism and slavery of the Founders, and some “praise” him for revealing the GOP’s hidden goals.

In response to Lee’s anti-democracy tweets, Bloomberg opinion columnist Jonathan Bernstein today wrote, “my question to Lee and anyone else who trots out this idea would be: If we’re not to have rule of the people, who exactly should rule? Throughout American history, from the Framers up to the present, the answer has always been the same: the people.”

New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait wrote Lee says he “hates democracy.”

New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie delivers a dire warning, writing, “something can be ‘constitutional’ while being plainly anti-democratic and it’s imho the mike lee’s of the republican party are laying the groundwork to defend exactly that.”

Freelance journalist and investigative researcher Olga Lautman, who monitors Russia and Ukraine, weighs in on Lee’s remarks, writing, “Democracy not being the objective is the official Kremlin line.”

And over at Twitter, Senator Lee is a trending topic.

New York Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof, who focuses on human rights and social injustices around the world, likens Lee’s remarks to those of the Chinese Communist Party:

I’ve often heard Chinese Communist officials poo-poo democracy, but it’s sad to hear the same from a Republican senator. I’ve seen people in dictatorships die in the struggle for the democracy that @SenMikeLee says “isn’t the objective.” https://t.co/0qdtizdWyF — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 8, 2020

Heather McGhee, Board Co-Chair at Color of Change, NBC News contributor, and and a former president of the think tank Demos:

Mike Lee’s comment is not as fringe as you think in the GOP. The vision is wealthy white male rule; “democracy” is OK as long as it allows for that. I devoted a chapter to why racism is costing us democracy in my upcoming book, The Sum of Us. https://t.co/4FCqIzMdRo — Heather McGhee (@hmcghee) October 8, 2020

Seth Cotlar, who teaches American History at Willamette University, apso points to the racist undertones and origins of Lee’s remarks.

The John Birch Society, which pioneered the “we’re a republic not a democracy” meme that Mike Lee echoed yesterday, hated Chief Justice Earl Warren with a burning passion because of his anti-Jim Crow rulings. The JBS associated democracy w/ integration, that’s why they hated it. https://t.co/QHCC82OBFa — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) October 8, 2020

Georgia Southern University associate professor Jared Yates Sexton: “What the Republican Party is doing right now is trying to destroy all democratic institutions in order to maintain power even as they are becoming a very small minority of the country…It’s fascism. A rewinding of the clock.”

I just recorded the second AMERICAN RULE lecture on this topic: the founding of America wasn’t the mythological fairytale we’ve been told. It was a move by wealthy, white, slaveholding men to consolidate power. It was vehemently anti-democratic. 2/https://t.co/ILXqYTg9M1 — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 8, 2020

Mike Lee gave away the entire store. What the Republican Party is doing right now is trying to destroy all democratic institutions in order to maintain power even as they are becoming a very small minority of the country. It’s fascism. A rewinding of the clock. 3/ pic.twitter.com/Difc6MRLPz — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 8, 2020

NBC News national security contributor, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figluzzi:

“Democracy isn’t the objective”. Our suspicions are confirmed. — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) October 8, 2020

Actress, singer, activist Audra McDonald:

So since Mike Lee doesn’t believe in democracy he should probably resign from his democratically elected seat. https://t.co/gDujYrYFY3 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 8, 2020

Journalist Jamison Foser notes the racism in Lee’s remarks:

See if you can spot Mike Lee’s tell. pic.twitter.com/xnGTh1Fllv — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 8, 2020

New York Times contributing writer, and founder of ReCode, Kara Swisher:

GOP platform 2020 via Mike Lee:

Democracy bad.

Creepy and incessant mask-free hugging in a pandemic good. https://t.co/27UNASSFMY — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 8, 2020

Journalist, SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah:

Thank you Trump for emboldening other Republicans like Mike Lee to make it clear the GOP opposes democracy. The GOP has always hated us for our freedoms. They only want power to impose their views upon on us. Not happening. November 3 is step one in saving our democracy! https://t.co/oC2vKqiNkz — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 8, 2020

Former U.S. Attorney, national security prosecutor Barb McQuad, now a University of Michigan Law

professor and NBC News, MSNBC legal analyst:

Image via Facebook