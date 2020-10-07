Connect with us

HE SHOULD BE IN QUARANTINE

‘Pence Has Conjunctivitis’ Says CNN Medical Analyst

Published

on

“Hell of a coincidence”

Vice President Mike Pence appeared to have red eyes during Wednesday night’s debate, leading many to speculate why.

But one medical doctor says the vice president is suffering from conjunctivitis, more commonly called “pink eye.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner is the director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at The George Washington University Hospital and professor of medicine at The George Washington University Medical Center.

He is also a CNN medical analyst.

“VP Pence has conjunctivitis. Viral conjunctivitis? Not a terrific sign in someone recently exposed to a viral pathogen,” says Dr. Reiner.

Dr. Reiner suggests pink eye is a symptom of coronavirus infection.

Pence was exposed to several people who have tested positive to the coronavirus – including President Donald Trump. He attended the Rose Garden nomination event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where several attendees have tested positive.

The CDC guidelines say Pence should currently be in quarantine.

UPDATE:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.