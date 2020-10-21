‘Pathetic’: Trump Called a ‘Monster’ for Declaring There’s ‘Not Much’ He Could Have Done Differently on COVID

President Donald Trump is now saying there’s “not much” he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.

By almost every metric President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.

America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

“With COVID,” Sinclair Broadcasting’s Eric Bolling asked Trump in a Rose Garden interview that will air this week, “is there anything that you think you could have done differently, if you had a mulligan or a do-over on one aspect of the way you handled it, what would it be?”

Trump’s reply?

“Not much.”

In other words, he thinks he did a great job.

“Look, it’s all over the world, you have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people, it’s all over the world. I came out of China, they should have stopped it.”

The President is being excoriated for his laissez faire attitude toward the deadly disease.

The most important takeaway here is not that Trump won’t admit mistakes. It’s that he is promising to repeat them. https://t.co/yKhcKT6OSl — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) October 21, 2020

“learning”, “thinking”, “changing” these are things he does not doing the slightest. But his supporters still trust him more than acclaimed scientists with decades of experience 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Benny (@BennyBlocks) October 21, 2020

More than 8 million people have been infected and 221,000 are dead. Trump wouldn’t change a thing, apparently. https://t.co/tjvX5lM5t6 — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) October 21, 2020

@MarkMeadows This is what we care about. Had there been a federal plan, a mask mandate, we would be back in school and closer to normal life.@gop failures make us sicker, poorer and weaker as a whole. https://t.co/NQsWHIY4qH — Colorado Joan 💜certified dog lover💜 (@joanschulze) October 21, 2020

@realDonaldTrump just spitballing here, maybe:

1) Listen to your PDB in January

2) Not turn masks into a political issue

3) Show leadership instead of play politics

4) Care about people more and stock market less

5) Listen to scientists instead of crackpots I can go on…. — Jay Rouse (@JayRouseDC) October 21, 2020

This pretty much says it all https://t.co/cZUcCJMIFM — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 21, 2020

“Not much.” He doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about 220,000 of our fellow citizens. He thinks he is doing just fine. VOTE! https://t.co/bSGy7kMx2U — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) October 21, 2020

Last night I beat myself up over the chicken I’d cooked for dinner because it didn’t come out right. I kept thinking of things I should’ve done differently so that the chicken was better. This man cannot bring himself to truly self reflect. https://t.co/bQpA3EoEgo — Carmen Michael (@cbmphoto) October 21, 2020

He’s a freaking monster! https://t.co/zl1lB1ukTi — Just not a conspiracy theory Judy (@MrMidh) October 21, 2020