Melania Trump Claims Her Husband ‘Sees Potential’ in Everyone – Including Gay People
In a bizarre moment, the first lady announced that President Donald Trump is all for gay people.
Speaking to a crowd in Atglen, Pennsylvania, Melania Trump described the president as someone “who sees potential in everyone he meets, no matter their gender, race, religion or sexual orientation.”
She didn’t use the typical term LGBTQ or even mention transgender people. But mentioning LGBTQ voters likely isn’t a good idea in the Trump administration because of the laundry list of things they’ve done to hurt the community.
“Donald loves helping people and he loves seeing those around him and his country succeed,” Mrs. Trump added, claiming he has a “very big heart and a great sense of humor.”
The Human Rights Campaign has a long list of ways that Trump has hurt LGBTQ America. Trump opposed the Equality Act, none of Trump’s judges are LGBTQ and in fact those he has appointed don’t support LGBTQ rights. Trump even joked that Vice President Mike Pence wants to kill LGBTQ people when he said, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”
Trump supports discrimination for LGBTQ people at work, he banned transgender people from serving in the military, he rolled back former President Barack Obama’s rules about protecting people from discrimination, and even gave an exemption so that companies could fire LGBTQ people claiming “a religious exemption.”
Anyone with HIV/AIDS is now no longer able to serve in the military, and Trump cut $1.35 billion from the budget to fight HIV/AIDS around the world. They removed healthcare protections that ensured LGBTQ people could never be discriminated against on healthcare policies. The Department of Health and Human services even created a division to help defend doctors who refuse to treat LGBTQ patients.
That list doesn’t even include the battle that conservatives have because they decided they can’t go to the bathroom in the same room as a transgender person. There are many, many more.
Just last week, Trump’s daughter Tiffany spoke out at an LGBTQ Trump rally in Florida with her mother, Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples.
“Back in the Broadway days — I mean, let’s just — I mean, some of her best friends when she was on Broadway — unfortunately, one of her best friends passed away from AIDS,” Tiffany said.
See a clip of Melania’s speech below:
Pence Tap-Dances His Way Through Bogus Claims About Terrorists at the Border Ahead of Trump’s Address to Nation
Vice President Mike Pence refused to say whether President Donald Trump would declare a national emergency to bypass congressional approval for his border wall.
The vice president spoke Tuesday to NBC’s “Today” show, where reporter Hallie Jackson pressed him on the president’s threats to impose emergency orders to secure funding for the controversial measure he promised would be paid for by Mexico.
“What I expect the president to do tonight is to explain to the American people that we have a humanitarian and security crisis at the border,” Pence said.
The vice president claimed 60,000 people were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally each month.
“That’s more than 2,000 a day,” Pence said. “But what’s unique about it, Hallie, and why the Washington Post has even called it a bona fide emergency, is because the vast majority of those people now are families and unaccompanied children and it’s simply overwhelming the ability of our Customs and Border Patrol to address it.”
“The president will take those facts to the American people,” he added. “He’ll talk about the 17,000 people with criminal records that are apprehended at our border, he’ll explain the need not just to build a wall, which he’s determined to do, but also to provide our Border Patrol with additional resources, humanitarian and medical assistance, technology, but the Democrats need to come to the table and start negotiating.”
Jackson asked why the administration was so focused on the southern border, when six times more people tried to enter the U.S. from Canada, and Pence suggested there was a greater security threat from potential terrorists entering through Mexico.
“I was saying, it is from all ports of entry,” Pence said. “Last year alone on the southern border, 3,000 special-interest aliens were apprehended trying to come into our country. Those are individuals whose travel patterns or backgrounds represent the need for additional screening and represent a potential security threat to the United States of America. There are two different categories, and they often get conflated.”
Is President Trump going to declare a national emergency in tonight’s prime-time address? @halliejackson asks @VP Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/4Tm9TOR2L4
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2019
