Medical Experts Slam White House Physician’s Latest Glowing Report on Trump’s Health: ‘You Must Be Kidding Me’
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House Physician who has been under attack for acting as a political operative and not the president’s doctor, has released his latest report on President Donald Trump’s health. But inside the short statement that once again offers little substance is one curious claim that some have wrongly interpreted to mean Trump is so healthy he’s “immune,” as he tried to claim when he returned to the White House from Walter Reed.
Medical experts are slamming Conley for apparently trying to make Trump look like a super hero.
“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!'” Conley’s memo begins. He notes Trump’s vital signs and other measurements “all remain stable and within normal range.”
But then he says, “the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of Sars-CoV-2 IgC antibodies from the labs drawn Monday.”
A Wednesday update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/IEn3Clv9yg
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 7, 2020
Why is that important?
The Mayo Clinic says it takes 14 to 21 days for those infected with the coronavirus to develop antibodies – meaning it’s pretty early in the process if we are to believe Trump was infected at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination announcement, just nine days after his Monday blood test.
Or, for those paying attention to every detail of the president’s treatment, the Sars-CoV-2 IgC antibodies Trump was treated with – injected with – are now showing up.
Trump received “an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody,” Reuters reported Saturday.
Not everyone knows that.
But the experts do.
Eric Topol, a professor of Molecular Medicine at the renowned Scripps Research Institute, blasted Conley:
The patient had a whopping (8g) dose of a #SARSCoV2 neutralizing IgG antibody cocktail. Then they detected antibodies. You must be kidding me, Dr. Conley? pic.twitter.com/zRugBTUMe2
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 7, 2020
This Duke University School of Medicine physician agrees:
If this is after the antibody cocktail, they simply detected what they injected. Better question is what his viral load is now.
— Marcelo Cerullo, MD MPH (@MarceloCerullo) October 7, 2020
So does this Emergency Medicine Physician sand Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians:
Wait, who needs to be reminded that The President just received 8-9 grams of IV double antibody cocktail (REGN-CoV2).
DUH. of course we expect his blood test to “detect antibodies”
Sheesh…
— Elias Said, MD, FACEP (@MdFacep) October 7, 2020
As does this NYC ER doctor who sums it all up:
Trump is highly infective which is why they say he does not have a fever. They’re implying he is at a later stage of infection by saying he made antibodies to the COVID19, however he was infused with Regeneron’s antibody cocktail (made via embryonic stem cell research) days ago.
— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) October 7, 2020
Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Trump – Manhattan DA Must Be Given President’s Taxes
For the fifth time President Donald Trump has lost a court battle to shield his taxes. On Wednesday a three-judge federal appeals court panel ruled Trump’s taxes must be handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeals judges, Pierre N. Leval, Robert A. Katzmann, and Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr., The New York Times reports, “rejected the president’s argument that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney.”
Trump is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has already ruled against him, ordering lower courts to adjudicate his concerns but stating clearly his taxes must be handed over.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Two More Trump Military Aides Test Positive for Coronavirus
Another military valet who comes in close regular contact with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports:
This source says it was specifically a “military valet” who tested positive.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 6, 2020
And Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the news that top Trump aide Hope Hicks has COVID-19, reports a second Trump military aide has also just tested positive:
NEWS: One of the president’s military aides, Coast Guard aide Jayna McCarron, has coronavirus, sources tell me. And so does one of the president’s valets, who is also active duty military, and traveled with the president last week.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020
The military valet is Trump’s second valet and third military aide to test positive. Back in May a Navy valet to the President tested positive, and Trump reportedly “became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff.”
At least 17 people closely linked to President Trump have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.
This article has been updated to include the news of the Coast Guard aide who tested positive.
McEnany: I’ve Tested Positive for Coronavirus
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she as tested positive for the coronavirus. She says she will be self-quarantining.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 5, 2020
McEnany is just the latest in Trump’s orbit to test positive for COVID-19. Since Wednesday these Trump associates have tested positive for the virus: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Notre Dame President John Jenkins, former NJ Governor Chris Christie, three White House reporters, and the President’s bodyman Nick Luna.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
