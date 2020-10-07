Medical Experts Slam White House Physician’s Latest Glowing Report on Trump’s Health: ‘You Must Be Kidding Me’

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House Physician who has been under attack for acting as a political operative and not the president’s doctor, has released his latest report on President Donald Trump’s health. But inside the short statement that once again offers little substance is one curious claim that some have wrongly interpreted to mean Trump is so healthy he’s “immune,” as he tried to claim when he returned to the White House from Walter Reed.

Medical experts are slamming Conley for apparently trying to make Trump look like a super hero.

“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!'” Conley’s memo begins. He notes Trump’s vital signs and other measurements “all remain stable and within normal range.”

But then he says, “the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of Sars-CoV-2 IgC antibodies from the labs drawn Monday.”

Why is that important?

The Mayo Clinic says it takes 14 to 21 days for those infected with the coronavirus to develop antibodies – meaning it’s pretty early in the process if we are to believe Trump was infected at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination announcement, just nine days after his Monday blood test.

Or, for those paying attention to every detail of the president’s treatment, the Sars-CoV-2 IgC antibodies Trump was treated with – injected with – are now showing up.

Trump received “an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody,” Reuters reported Saturday.

Not everyone knows that.

But the experts do.

Eric Topol, a professor of Molecular Medicine at the renowned Scripps Research Institute, blasted Conley:

The patient had a whopping (8g) dose of a #SARSCoV2 neutralizing IgG antibody cocktail. Then they detected antibodies. You must be kidding me, Dr. Conley? pic.twitter.com/zRugBTUMe2 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 7, 2020

This Duke University School of Medicine physician agrees:

If this is after the antibody cocktail, they simply detected what they injected. Better question is what his viral load is now. — Marcelo Cerullo, MD MPH (@MarceloCerullo) October 7, 2020

So does this Emergency Medicine Physician sand Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians:

Wait, who needs to be reminded that The President just received 8-9 grams of IV double antibody cocktail (REGN-CoV2). DUH. of course we expect his blood test to “detect antibodies” Sheesh… — Elias Said, MD, FACEP (@MdFacep) October 7, 2020

As does this NYC ER doctor who sums it all up: