‘Maybe I’m Immune’: Maskless Trump Releases Dangerous Video From the White House Boasting How He’s a Leader

President Donald Trump is being blasted Monday night after releasing a video he recorded – without wearing a mask despite his coronavirus infection – after arriving at the White House from his stay at Walter Reed.

Trump, who appeared slighly short of breath, told Americans to not let the virus “dominate” their lives, bragging how he’s a leader for insisting on leaving the hospital so quickly.

“Maybe I’m immune,” he claimed.

Trump is currently on steroids, which medical experts say can give a feeling of powerfulness and euphoria. He is also taking several other drugs to help him combat the deadly coronavirus.

The president is delivering dangerously false information to the American people.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump says from outside the White House. “And it’s really something very special the doctors, the nurses the first responders. And I learned so much about coronavirus.”

“And one thing that’s for certain, don’t let it dominate you don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it we have the best medical equipment we have the best medicines, all developed recently,” he said, trying to take credit for medical advances that may not be available to anyone else but the President under an emergency FDA authorization.

“And you’re going to beat it. I went, I didn’t feel so good. And two days ago I could have left two days ago two days ago I felt great like better than I have in a long time I said just recently, better than 20 years ago. Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen. We have the greatest country in the world. We’re going back with a back to work. We’re going to be out front.”

“As your leader I had to do that I knew there’s danger to it but I had to do it. I stood out front. I lead. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk there’s a danger but that’s okay. And now I’m better, and maybe I’m immune I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives get out there. Be careful. We have the best medicines in the world, and they’re all happened very shortly and they’re all getting approved, and the vaccines are coming momentarily. Thank you very much and Walter Reed. What a group of people. Thank you very much.”

Trump did not mention 210,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus on his watch.

Watch:

