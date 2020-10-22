Connect with us

LAWLESS

Lindsey Graham Forces Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Nomination Through Committee in 12-0 Vote

Published

on

Chairman Lindsey Graham has forced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination through the Senate Judiciary Committee. By a 12-0 margin Republicans have voted to send her nomination to the full Senate for confirmation. Democrats boycotted the final vote.

Barrett is a religious right extremist who has ties to an anti-LGBTQ hate group. She opposes the Affordable Care Act and a woman’s right to have an abortion. Barrett, who subscribes to the pseudo practice of constitutional interpretation known as originalism, has also made clear she does not believe in respecting precedent, called stare decisis.

Graham is accused of again breaking committee rules as there were no Democrats present.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.