WHAT A RIDICULOUS QUESTION
Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud in 60 Minutes Reporter’s Face When Asked if She’s Advocating a ‘Socialist Perspective’
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris didn’t hold back when confronted by a CBS News reporter asking if she’s pushing a socialist agenda. She laughed out loud at the reporter’s suggestion.
“What I will do, and I promise you this, this is what Joe wants me to do,” the California Senator, speaking about her running mate, told “60 Minutes” correspondent Norah O’Donnell.
“This was part of our deal. I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront. And I promised Joe that I will give him that perspective and always be honest with him.”
O’Donnell’s response, which was panned on social media, forced Senator Harris to laugh in her face.
“And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?” O’Donnell asked.
“No,” Harris replied, breaking out in laughter suggesting she thought the question was absurd.
“It is the perspective of a woman who grew up a Black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India, who also like hip-hop,” Harris continued, still laughing. “What do you want to know?”
Watch:
This clip of Kamala discussing how her unique lived experience can inform a Biden presidency, & Norah pivoting hard with a right wing talking point, is a journey pic.twitter.com/zaJFgwPfqd
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) October 26, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'PROPAGANDA SPIN WOULD MAKE GOEBBELS PROUD'3 days ago
This Democrat Is Beating His GOP Opponent, So the Right-Wing Is Lying About Him Dressing Up As Hitler
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'3 days ago
Court Slaps Down Trump’s Attempt to Intimidate Pennsylvania Voters
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE1 day ago
‘Vice Superspreader’ Pence Accused of ‘Criminal Disregard’ for Campaigning After 5 Advisors Test Positive
- 'FAKE SCANDAL! FAKE PRESIDENT!'3 days ago
An Agency Trump Created Just Debunked His Lies About “Massive” Mail-in Voting Fraud
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP13 hours ago
Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’
- WHAT A RIDICULOUS QUESTION15 hours ago
Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud in 60 Minutes Reporter’s Face When Asked if She’s Advocating a ‘Socialist Perspective’
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
‘We Are Not Going to Control the Pandemic’: Trump Top Aide Meadows Makes Damning Confession During CNN Interview
- 'BUCKLE UP'3 days ago
Every Second Another American Gets COVID-19. 100,000 New Daily Cases Predicted by Election