Internet Battles to Win Question of ‘Who Has the Worst Senators?’

With 28 million Americans having already voted and President Donald Trump’s campaign in ruins – down ten to a whopping 18 points behind Joe Biden in the polls – some Americans are turning their attention for a moment to the topic of Senators, fighting to win the question of who has the worst ones.

These tweets seem to have started the battle:

There’s no consensus currently, but for a while the names Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio of Florida were trending on Twitter.

And top Trump ally Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been named pretty frequently.

Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and Daivd Perdue (currently battling accusations of racism) are also being named.

Curiously, it seems all those named “the worst” are Republicans.

Take a look at some of the top takes:

Some, proud of the representation they’re receiving in the Senate, opted to offer a positive response:

 

