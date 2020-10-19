ALL REPUBLICANS
Internet Battles to Win Question of ‘Who Has the Worst Senators?’
With 28 million Americans having already voted and President Donald Trump’s campaign in ruins – down ten to a whopping 18 points behind Joe Biden in the polls – some Americans are turning their attention for a moment to the topic of Senators, fighting to win the question of who has the worst ones.
These tweets seem to have started the battle:
I’m in Texas with Cornyn and Cruz. I bet my state has worse senators than yours. Prove me wrong!
— Paula Dunn Brown (@PaulaDunnBrown1) October 19, 2020
Which state has the worst Senators? Scott and Rubio are terrible, but I have to say that Kentucky is even worse with McConnell and Rand Paul.
— JRehling (@JRehling) October 19, 2020
There’s no consensus currently, but for a while the names Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio of Florida were trending on Twitter.
People fighting over which state has the worst Senators. lol pic.twitter.com/PjDSSOjlzk
— superlorna69 (@superlorna69) October 19, 2020
And top Trump ally Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been named pretty frequently.
Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and Daivd Perdue (currently battling accusations of racism) are also being named.
Curiously, it seems all those named “the worst” are Republicans.
Take a look at some of the top takes:
Oh wow…
Here are the contenders for the title
KY: McConnell and Paul
GA: Loeffler and Perdue
TX: Cruz and Cornyn
FL: Scott and Rubio
IA: Ernst and Grassley
TN: Blackburn and Alexander https://t.co/EGNM5eObCs
— DocJay *BLM*D (@TKrayt) October 19, 2020
Tennessee is the worst – Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander. https://t.co/Xdfjv1GoKa
— Beth Maples-Bays 🌈🌊 (@BethMaplesBays) October 19, 2020
You’re all claiming the worst #Senators? Just #vote them all out & problem solved! Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Mike Pompeo, Susan Collins, Thom Tillis etc. #VoteThemAllOut #VoteThemAllOut2020 #VoteThemOut #doit #MakeItCount #makeithappen #TimeForChange #hope
— Gregory Blair (@TheGregoryBlair) October 19, 2020
Kentucky= Moscow Mitch McConnell the Ringleader!
S. Carolina= Lap Dog Lindsey Graham! These two are the worst to me!
I don’t know who has the best Senator since Mitt Romney is the only one that voted sensibly in the impeachment!
— Carolyn Gordon (@Lane225) October 19, 2020
Down to the final 6:
FL, Scott & Rubio
KY, McConnell & Paul
SC, Graham & Scott
NC, Tillis & Burr
TX, Cruz & Cornyn
GA, Loeffler & Perdue
Noticed that the worst republican senators are from Southern states.
Am I missing anyone?
— Papa Z 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@JerryZ1961) October 19, 2020
I have Scott and Rubio. There is no worse. None. https://t.co/VicsxbOXGd
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 19, 2020
How about Florida? We have Medicare fraud Rick Scott & bible verse quoting moron Marco Rubio! https://t.co/GQQVbFkcqH
— 🌞ReapwhatuSow (@VickyisGrateful) October 19, 2020
Sorry Paula, but you only win bronze. The gold goes to Kentucky with Moscow Mitch and everybody’s favorite punchable neighbor, Rand Paul. I win silver with Slick Rick Scott, the biggest fraudster in the history of Medicare and Lil Marco Rubio, Trump’s lap puppet. https://t.co/uM9sbXjLxc
— Bernie Pisczek (@BernieRacer31) October 19, 2020
I’ll see you and double down. Lankford and Inhofe.
— Lisa OKC 🇺🇸 (@LisaOKC) October 19, 2020
Oklahoma has @SenatorLankford @JimInhofe i think we may have a tie. #TrumpBootLickers https://t.co/RLKaQUt3ZY
— Deborah VoteBlue (@Debbielee63Lee) October 19, 2020
We have two Senators (@sendavidperdue and @SenatorLoeffler) who have been shown to have committed insider trading and profiteered off of the coronavirus pandemic. They are the most morally bankrupt of any pair of senators. McConnell is the only one worse. https://t.co/UDJiekrQND
— Carl Sprayberry (@Sprayberry4GA) October 19, 2020
It is a close competition with Roy Blunt, McConnell’s bestie, and evangelist elitist, Josh Hawley? Both are of zero use to residents of Missouri, like Cornyn and Cruz, Scott and Rubio. #VoteBlue2020 https://t.co/3FaXTVK72V
— Eileen Granfors (@EileenMissouri) October 19, 2020
I have Tom Cotton as Senator in Arkansas,,,he’s worse than yours!
— Bat (@WillyMasterson) October 19, 2020
I said Texas as we have @tedcruz & @JohnCornyn but @JRehling you’re right, Kentucky does have worse Senators than Texas or Florida, but it’s a close race to the bottom. https://t.co/nSJtOM9CM9
— Annette Maule (@annie_3109) October 19, 2020
OK-Inhofe & Lankford. TX-Cornyn & Cruz. MS-Wicker & Smith. NC-Burr & Tillis. AZ, GA, MS, LA,WY. https://t.co/3UciqDa2cc
— gmaSusie (@carolynsuegentr) October 19, 2020
Some, proud of the representation they’re receiving in the Senate, opted to offer a positive response:
No need to try. I, on the other hand, have TWO OF THE BEST SENATORS! @SenJeffMerkley and @RonWyden from the great state of OREGON! https://t.co/btnKk27hEJ
— oh black betty (@faith_dossey) October 19, 2020
No argument from me. I have Murphy and Blumenthal. Two of the best. https://t.co/mxfUXcaBb3
— Victor Zaccagnini (@VZack4) October 19, 2020
