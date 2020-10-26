SMH
‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are once again under fire after the President’s oldest daughter posted a photo of her and Trump’s son-in-law proudly holding up envelopes of their mail-in ballots and posted it to Twitter.
The tweet, which is also most likely yet another Hatch Act violation for Trump, caused many to mock the couple as “hypocrites,” after President Trump has spent the better part of the year lying that the election is “rigged” because of “fraudulent” by-mail voting. Just last week the president falsely claimed tens of thousands of mail-in ballots have been fraudulently filled out and sent in.
Here’s how many are responding.
Look who is voting by mail. LOLOL. https://t.co/aUIqSFOeEU
— Zombie Annie in Pain (@woutgorge1111) October 26, 2020
Voting by mail?
PS – You’re so BAD at this. https://t.co/cUbWAWSVjx
— Alison DeLuca (@AlisonDeLuca) October 26, 2020
Aren’t mail in ballots bad? https://t.co/MdDFDerdoA
— ColinT is ManiacalV, Cert. Vampire Hunter (@ManiacalV) October 26, 2020
Voting by mail??? Ohhh, so it’s o.k. when you do it…🙄 https://t.co/ieDJzuNJDJ
— Kathryn Drewry (@Drewrysaurus) October 26, 2020
SILVER SPOON NEPOTISTS VOTE FOR MEAL TICKET
Goya Rejoices, COVID Elated as Putin, MBS High Five https://t.co/b0ouzJPump
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2020
Oh, they get to do mail ballots? Meanwhile, folks in states like PA or Texas had to wait in long lines. They are men and women of the People, for sure. https://t.co/bh8s7OIPCZ
— Anne Freitas (@Weaktwos) October 26, 2020
#MonarchyMary playing riddles. #CutseyCutsey #CrooksRUs https://t.co/nv30ni44a7
— MC (@cammac491) October 26, 2020
Their postal ballots are totally fine but poor families trying to protect themselves, nope, they’re frauds. Hypocrites. https://t.co/z2BmHuPBzR
— Akash Sriram (@HoodieOnVeshti) October 26, 2020
Considering that both of you are voting to stay out of prison…….
— Mike Prevost 🇫🇮🇪🇺🏳️🌈🌱 (@MikePrevost3) October 26, 2020
Are those the crooked mail in ballots trump had been warning us about? https://t.co/XArljhiGxI
— RORSCHWAX (@lovemau74) October 26, 2020
The three stooges vote. https://t.co/OIPjq7Aqrz
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 26, 2020
Mail-in voting, hmmmm
Can we say #Hypocrite https://t.co/WvxPHWFFGF
— 🌊🇺🇲🌊 Texas_Blue_Belle 🌊🇺🇲🌊 (@TXBlueWaveRider) October 26, 2020
enjoy your time #TrumpCrimeFamilyForPrison https://t.co/l0o6hMLcmW
— CHARLES GAHAN (@CHARLESGAHAN1) October 26, 2020
Guess mail-in ballots aren’t totally fraudulent after all https://t.co/kbU03hlZTc
— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 26, 2020
