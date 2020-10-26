‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are once again under fire after the President’s oldest daughter posted a photo of her and Trump’s son-in-law proudly holding up envelopes of their mail-in ballots and posted it to Twitter.

The tweet, which is also most likely yet another Hatch Act violation for Trump, caused many to mock the couple as “hypocrites,” after President Trump has spent the better part of the year lying that the election is “rigged” because of “fraudulent” by-mail voting. Just last week the president falsely claimed tens of thousands of mail-in ballots have been fraudulently filled out and sent in.

Here’s how many are responding.

