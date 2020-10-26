Connect with us

SMH

‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud

Published

on

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are once again under fire after the President’s oldest daughter posted a photo of her and Trump’s son-in-law proudly holding up envelopes of their mail-in ballots and posted it to Twitter.

The tweet, which is also most likely yet another Hatch Act violation for Trump, caused many to mock the couple as “hypocrites,” after President Trump has spent the better part of the year lying that the election is “rigged” because of “fraudulent” by-mail voting. Just last week the president falsely claimed tens of thousands of mail-in ballots have been fraudulently filled out and sent in.

Here’s how many are responding.

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.