ASSAULTING THE CONSTITUTION
CNN Legal Analyst Decodes Amy Coney Barrett’s Beliefs: States Can Ban Same-Sex Marriage – Not a Constitutional Issue
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Monday used quotes from a recent Amy Coney Barrett speech to explain what she’s really trying to signal when it comes to her own judicial philosophy.
While discussing Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings this week, CNN played a video of Barrett talking at the White House in which she cited her past work for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as formative of her views on the role of the judiciary.
“I clerked for Justice Scalia more than 20 years ago, but the lessons I learned still resonate,” she said. “His judicial philosophy is mine too: A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold.”
“Let me translate that into English,” Toobin said after the clip had ended. “What that means is that if a state wants to ban abortion, that should be up to the state. that’s a policy that the court should not address. In other words, Roe v. Wade should be overturned.”
Toobin said that this philosophy could also extend to denying LGBT couples the right to legally marry.
“If a state wants to ban gay people from getting married to each other, that’s a policy issue that the state should be allowed to do and the court should have nothing to do with it,” he said, summarizing Barrett’s views. “This is what it means to defer to the policymakers in the states.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- PRESIDENT PANDEMIC3 days ago
Watch: MSNBC Anchor Cuts Interview After White House Spokesperson Refuses to Answer When Trump Last Tested Negative
- PRESIDENT PROFANITY3 days ago
Steroid-Surging Trump F-Bombs Iran in Rush Rant
- 'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'2 days ago
Lindsay Graham Says Black People Are Safe in South Carolina… If They’re Conservative
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
Federal Judge Block Texas Governor’s Order to Remove Most of the State’s Ballot Drop Boxes
- News3 days ago
Democrats Introduce Bill to Create Commission That Would Determine if a President Is Incapable of Performing Role
- PRESIDENT CORONAVIRUS3 days ago
SCOTUS to Hear Trump Case to Kill ObamaCare via Teleconference Due to Coronavirus Concerns
- News3 days ago
Trump Announces Yet Another Possible Super Spreader Event – ‘Very Big’ Campaign Rally in Florida
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
Dr. Fauci Says Trump Is Holding “Super Spreader” Events as 9 Rally Attendees Get COVID-19