CNN Host Compares Trump COVID Joy Ride Stunt to ‘Michael Jackson Dangling the Baby Over the Balcony’
CNN host Brian Stelter attacked President Donald Trump for putting lives at risk to take a drive to wave to his supporters outside his hospital room at Walter Reed.
According to Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University, every person in the car with Trump must now quarantine for 14 days, according to CDC guidelines. Trump then made an about-face and turned back to Walter Reed.
Speaking to CNN, Stelter explained that it was the “worst kind of reality TV stunt” that Trump could employ.
“This is not Ronald Reagan waving from the window to reassure the American people,” Stelter said, recalling Reagan after he was shot in 1981. “This was Michael Jackson holding a baby over the balcony recklessly. It put others in danger, and it’s emblematic of the Trump years. The photos the White House has been releasing, the videos, we have to show them because they’re the only evidence we have of the president’s condition, but they’re propagandistic, that’s, unfortunately, the situation we’re in.”
He noted that the press pool is supposed to travel with the president to ensure the people get news about him, but they were told to go home ahead of the stunt.
“That’s a grievance breach of protocol, and they’re saying it’s outrageous for the president to have left the hospital without a protective pool present to ensure the American people know where the president is and how he’s doing,” he explained. “The people deserve coverage of the president so they can be informed about his health. Also, if the president was feeling so well, why didn’t he walk outside in the fresh air rather than cooped up in the car. That’s not a comfortable place for anybody to be in when there’s a COVID-positive patient. He could have walked out and waved to the public. He put secret service people in danger.”
See the video below:
17 Republicans vote against bill condemning violent and homophobic QAnon conspiracy movement
On Friday, 17 Republican representatives in the U.S. House voted against a measure condemning the violent and ever-growing QAnon conspiracy theory.
The measure, which, according to The Daily Beast, “urged the FBI and intelligence agencies to focus on the threats from fringe conspiracy groups,” passed almost unanimously with 225 Democrats and 146 Republicans supporting it.
QAnon believers think that a “pedophile-cannibal cabal of Satanists that controls the world” and that Republican President Donald Trump seeks to uncover and destroy the cabal, but is being opposed by a shadowy set of “deep state” agents in the FBI, CIA and other agencies.
The Daily Beast states:
The 17 Republicans who voted against the bill were Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Brian Babin (R-TX), Rob Bishop (R-UT), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Michael Burgess (R-TX), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Drew Ferguson (R-AL), Bill Flores (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Joseph Kelly (R-PA), Steve King (R-IA), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Scott Perry (R-PA), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), and Daniel Webster (R-FL).
Trump and the Republican Party in general have increasingly embraced QAnon believers as part of the GOP.
When asked in the past about the group’s massive support for him, Trump said, “I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate. But I don’t know much about the movement. I’ve heard these are people that love our country.”
In August, QAnon believers sent death threats to Democratic California State Senator Scott Wiener after he introduced legislation to reform the state’s sex offender registry to be less queerphobic.
QAnon’s theories infamously led an armed gunman in 2017 to enter a gay-owned Washington D.C. pizza parlor, Comet Ping Pong, to investigate “Pizzagate,” the claim that the pizzeria had child sex slaves locked in its nonexistent basement.
Chris Christie: ‘I Am Positive for COVID-19’
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was a part of President Donald Trump’s debate prep, has just announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
Christie 24 hours ago:
Chris Christie, who helped the President with debate prep, says "no one was wearing masks" as "5 or 6 people" helped Trump get ready for the contest. The former New Jersey governor says he will be tested this morning. https://t.co/FwMpkJld3U pic.twitter.com/JrQmn1jcbD
— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2020
Trump Campaign Manager Latest to Test Positive for Coronavirus
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien is the latest in the president’s orbit to test positive for coronavirus.
Politico reports the 42-year old political operative says he’ll manage the campaign from home, but it’s still a devastating blow.
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel also tested positive this week. Trump’s former campaign manager, the recently demote Brad Parscale, resigned from the campaign earlier this week after being arrested during an incident his wife said included him threatening self harm.
With Trump’s campaign manager sidelined, Trump hospitalized for coronavirus, and the RNC chair also sidelined with the virus, and cash at low levels, the last month or so of the campaign will be challenging.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
