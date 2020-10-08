SCORE!
Biden Wins Debate Timeslot After Trump Pulls Out – ABC to Host Town Hall Without President
ABC News will host a town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden next week during the same timeslot as the second presidential debate was supposed to be held, after President Donald Trump very publicly announced he would not attend.
The Commission of Presidential Debates, citing Trump’s recent coronavirus infection, announced next week’s debate would be virtual, to prevent Trump from spreading the virus to others. Trump declared he would not “waste” his time by participating.
Here’s Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director
As we said —one way or another, Joe Biden is taking questions from voters on October 15th! https://t.co/ZOah4a58Xe
— Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) October 8, 2020
The Trump campaign campaign then tried to get both debated rescheduled, pushed back one week later, but since the president had rejected the virtual town hall, the Biden campaign wasn’t having any more disruption.
“We accepted the three dates — Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 — in June. Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing. We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump can show up, or he can decline again. That’s his choice.”
As it stands now the final debate will be October 22.
