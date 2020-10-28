WHITE NATIONALISM IS EVIL
‘Basically Describing the Plot of The Purge’: Stephen Miller Spins Stunning Lies About Biden on Trump Campaign Call
White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller appeared on a Trump re-election campaign call Wednesday and delivered a stunning array of lies about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Among them, the former two-term Democratic vice president who spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate is a “radical outlier” who “would incentivize child smuggling and child trafficking on an epic global scale.”
The unsubstantiated attacks also included lies about the Trump administration’s actions, including the false claim that under President Donald Trump migrant children were not separated from their families. The Trump administration separated thousands of children from their parents and their siblings. A recent NBC News report found 545 children will likely never be reunited, as the administration deported the parents or did not keep track of them.
“This administration kept families together,” Miller, a white nationalist, told reporters, as PBS ands MSNBC journalist Yamiche Alcindor reports.
Miller was actually the architect of that policy, one designed to inflict as much emotional damage as possible in an attempt to get its victims to warn other Central American refugees to not come to the U.S.
The New York Times adds that on the campaign call Miller “offered an apocalyptic vision of a Biden presidency in which he said terrorists would pour into the U.S. and America’s southern border would be overrun by migrants.”
“Tens of millions will come from every single part of planet Earth,” Mr. Miller said. Noting that the Trump administration is maintaining a stringent cap on refugee admissions, he alleged that Mr. Biden would approve “a staggering increase on refugees from the most dangerous places in the world.”
Miller also claimed Biden “would incentivize child smuggling and child trafficking on an epic global scale,” CNN’s DL Judd adds, which is a staggering and unsubstantiated lie.
Judd also reports that “with the president’s refusal to condemn the dangerous Q Anon conspiracy theory, which baseless accuses a number of public figures of child trafficking, Miller’s comments on Biden are all the more dangerous.”
Daily Beast Contributing Editor Justin Baragona weighs in on Miller’s lie:
Straight up Q-baiting by Stephen Miller here https://t.co/q9dCEZFR74
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 28, 2020
BuzzFeed News immigration reporter Hamed Aleaziz, who has done extensive reporting on the Trump administration’s illegal treatment of migrant children, offers this colorful interpretation of Miller’s false claims:
Stephen Miller basically describing to reporters the plot of the Purge if Joe Biden wins the election.
— Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) October 28, 2020
CQ Roll Call immigration reporter Tanvi Misra:
Miller is on a campaign call rn talking about “terrorist refugees,” the end of asylum, attack of sanctuary cities and the like.
— tanvi (@Tanvim) October 28, 2020
And there’s this from Los Angeles Times White House reporter Noah Bierman:
Stephen Miller, in a call with reporters called Biden immigration plan “a radical outlier in the whole of human civilization.”
— Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) October 28, 2020
Miller’s participation on the call itself is questionable, as he is a member of the administration. The campaign claimed he was appearing in his personal capacity but in recent weeks Trump officials have repeatedly violated the Hatch Act without the slightest concern.
Former Trump administration DHS spokesman David Lapan had some harsh words for Miller’s potential Hatch Act violation:
So is this another WH official campaigning for the president using government resources (including information obtained in the course of his official duties)?
And, preemptively, the “personal time/personal capacity” justification is BS.
— David Lapan (@DaveLapanDC) October 28, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WHITE NATIONALISM IS EVIL
Leaked Stephen Miller Emails Show How His Frightening ‘Affinity for White Nationalism’ Permeates Trump Administration
As a White House senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller has aggressively pushed for a very draconian immigration policy. And according to a disturbing report by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), leaked e-mails by the far-right Republican show an “affinity for white nationalism.”
Reviewed by the SPLC’s Hatewatch project, e-mails sent by Miller to Breitbart News in 2015 and 2016 — according to Hatewatch’s Michael Edison Hayden — “showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.” Such policies, Hayden notes, include “reportedly setting arrest quotas for undocumented immigrants” and “an executive order effectively banning immigration from five Muslim-majority countries.”
“White nationalist websites, a ‘white genocide’-themed novel in which Indian men rape white women, xenophobic conspiracy theories and eugenics-era immigration laws that Adolf Hitler lauded in ‘Mein Kampf.’”
Miller’s source material in 2015 and 2016, according to Hayden, included “white nationalist websites, a ‘white genocide’-themed novel in which Indian men rape white women, xenophobic conspiracy theories and eugenics-era immigration laws that Adolf Hitler lauded in ‘Mein Kampf.’”
Hatewatch, according to Hayden, “reviewed more than 900 previously private e-mails Miller sent to Breitbart editors from March 4, 2015 to June 27, 2016.”
“Miller’s perspective on race and immigration across the e-mails is repetitious,” Hayden observes. “When discussing crime, which he does scores of times, Miller focuses on offenses committed by non-whites. On immigration, he touches solely on the perspective of severely limiting or ending non-white immigration to the United States. Hatewatch was unable to find any examples of Miller writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is non-white or foreign-born.”
The e-mails were leaked to Hatewatch by journalist Katie McHugh, who was with Breitbart News from April 2014 to June 2017. McHugh’s white nationalist-themed rhetoric became too extreme even for Breitbart, and she was fired after posting hateful anti-Muslim tweets in 2017. But McHugh has since renounced the alt-right and overtly racist things she said in the past.
“What Stephen Miller sent to me in those e-mails has become policy at the Trump administration.”
McHugh told Hatewatch, “what Stephen Miller sent to me in those e-mails has become policy at the Trump administration.”
On October 23, 2015, Hayden reports, Miller e-mailed McHugh an article by writer Steve Sailer for VDARE — a website that was founded by white nationalist Peter Brimelow in 1999 and is known for promoting the racist Replacement Theory, which claims that governments are trying to replace white populations with non-white populations.
In a September 6, 2015 e-mail, Miller recommended that Breitbart News cover “The Camp of the Saints,” a racist novel that was written by French writer Jean Raspail and is popular among white nationalists and neo-Nazis.
McHugh told Hatewatch that in July 2015, Miller recommended that she use the white nationalist website American Renaissance as a source of information.
Miller, now 34, became a senior policy adviser for Trump’s presidential campaign in January 2016, and he went on to serve on Trump’s transition team after he won the election. Earlier this year, Miller had policy disagreements with former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen — who he believed wasn’t draconian enough on illegal immigration.
Trending
- WHAT A RIDICULOUS QUESTION2 days ago
Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud in 60 Minutes Reporter’s Face When Asked if She’s Advocating a ‘Socialist Perspective’
- VOTER INTIMIDATION2 days ago
Texas GOP Governor Abbott to Deploy 1000 National Guard Troops for Election
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
In Strange Move Clarence Thomas – Not Chief Justice Roberts – to Administer Oath to Amy Coney Barrett
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP2 days ago
Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
NOM Co-Founder Posts Smiling Photo of Himself With Justice Amy Coney Barrett – Calls Her ‘My Favorite Handmaiden’
- News1 day ago
Brett Kavanaugh Caught Lying in SCOTUS Opinion Against Voting Access During the Pandemic: Report
- News2 days ago
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
- SMH2 days ago
‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud