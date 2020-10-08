Connect with us

TAXPAYER-FUNDED CAMPAIGN VIDEO AT THE WHITE HOUSE?

‘Babbling’ Trump Mocked for Fake White House Background in ‘Proof of Life’ Video Promising Free COVID ‘Cure’ to Seniors

Published

on

A desperate President Donald Trump has released what effectively is a campaign video apparently paid for by the taxpayers, promising America’s senior citizens a free coronavirus “cure” while he stands in front of a green screen faking a White House backdrop.

There is no cure for coronavirus. The highly-experimental treatment President Trump is receiving is available to only him and possibly nine other people across the country. The President also does not mention one of the drugs he’s taking was created with stem cells.

Trump’s focus has been on trying to convince Americans he is not sick, yet in the video he admits he was “very sick” before being sent to Walter Reed. He also never mentions the words “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” in the video.

The president is losing seniors to Joe Biden by double digits.

“Among survey respondents 65-years-and-older, CNN found 60% of voters in favor of Biden and only 39% in favor of Trump. NBC found that seniors backed Biden 62-35 against Trump,” Axios reports this week.

“So, to my favorite people in the world. The seniors, I’m a senior I know you don’t know that nobody knows that. Maybe you don’t have to tell them, but I’m a senior. We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease that was sent over by China. China will pay a big price for what they did to the world and to us. But we have medicines right now and I call them a cure I went into the hospital a week ago was very sick. And I took this medicine, and it was incredible. It was incredible. I could have walked out the following day, sooner,” Trump says.

“And this medicine in particular one medicine was unbelievable. You’re going to get the same medicine, you’re going to get it free no charge. And we’re going to get it to you soon. And the nice part is it’s made by a number of companies it’s totally safe, but it’s powerful against this disease.”

Trump goes on to attack Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Here’s what many are saying:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.