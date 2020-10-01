VOTING WRONGS
As Democrats Gain Ground Texas Gov. Dramatically Cuts Drop Off Boxes to One Per County ‘To Strengthen Ballot Security’
Texas is in play and Governor Greg Abbott is doing everything he can to make sure Republicans stay in power.
At least four congressional seats could flip to Democrats, and Joe Biden is tightening Donald Trump’s lead. Today Trump is ahead of Biden by just 3.2 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics polling average.
Governor Abbott is taking action – to make it harder for Texans to vote.
He’s just issued a proclamation cutting ballot drop off boxes to just one per county “to maintain the integrity of our elections,” Abbott says, calling it his duty.
“The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections,” Gov. Abbott says in his proclamation. “As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”
There is no evidence of illegal voting, and no evidence reducing the number of ballot boxes would make a difference. If someone is determined to vote illegally, they’ll find the ballot boxes. But a voter overwhelmed by the coronavirus and possibly out of work, finding it hard to put food on the table might not have the time to drive around their county looking for a ballot drop off box.
“The proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot,” Abbott’s press release reads.
Austin American-Statesman veteran reporter Chuck Lindell notes some counties are dropping from 12 ballot boxes to one.
DNC attorney Marc Elias warns Democrats are not taking this sitting down.
This is an outrageous act of voter suppression by the Republicans who know they are losing at the ballot box.
https://t.co/TYuhHvh2b1
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 1, 2020
