STEALING THE ELECTION?

‘What Happened to the People?’: Lindsey Graham Slammed for Declaring Supreme Court ‘Will Decide’ Who Wins the Election

Published

on

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing new outrage from voters across the country for yet another comment he made that’s causing concern.

Fresh off the heels of him promising – repeatedly – to not take up the nomination of any Supreme Court justice in an election year, and then reneging on that promise, remarks the embattled South Carolina Senator made on Fox News are being seen as a threat to the American democracy.

“I promise you as a Republican, if the Supreme Court decides that Joe Biden wins, I will accept the result,” Graham said on Fox News. His remarks were also published by The New York Times.

“The court will decide, and if Republicans lose, we’ll accept the result.”

It’s that part, claiming that the election will be decided by the court and not by the voters, that is causing concern and anger.

Graham, according to a Fox News producer, repeated his claim that the Supreme Court – not the voters – will decide who wins the presidency:

President Donald Trump has made clear he will contest the results of the November election if he loses.

He also this week repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power, effectively threatening a violent coup.

By doing so some of his supporters now believe the Supreme Court is supposed to decide the outcome of the presidential election. It is not.

Graham, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Trump are working to normalize the nation’s top court deciding who wins the presidency, a move extremely dangerous to democracy.

Here’s how some are reacting to Graham’s remarks.

Image: Official White House Photo by Julianna Luz via Flickr 

